Kenneth Mapp: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kenneth Mapp is the governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands, which was devastated by both Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria last month.

President Donald Trump said he would try to visit the U.S. Virgin Islands, which includes St. Thomas, St. Croix, St. John and Water Island, on Tuesday.

I will be going to Puerto Rico on Tuesday with Melania. Will hopefully be able to stop at the U.S. Virgin Islands (people working hard). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

Trump is heading to Puerto Rico and he is expected to meet with Governor Kenneth Mapp during his trip. Trump recently thanked Mapp for his support during recovery efforts in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Just spoke to Governor Kenneth Mapp of the U.S. Virgin Islands who stated that #FEMA and Military are doing a GREAT job! Thank you Governor! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

After Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria hit the islands, Mapp told NPR’s “Here and Now” that the U.S. Virgin Islands, which is a U.S. territory, needed help from the federal government.

I had three islands — St. John, St. Thomas and Water Island — devastated by Hurricane Irma, and St. Croix was our base for restoration and recovery. And then here came Maria, and Maria decided, well, she wanted a piece of the Virgin Islands as well, and so a good section of St. Croix on the western end really got hammered hard. I mean the island was affected across the board, but the western end got hammered hard. So we’re really right now making sure we check on our folks, make sure they’re sheltered, they’re fed, they’re secure. We have a full curfew in the territory today. And I’m here working with the FEMA folks trying to make sure that we’re reprovisioning more stuff to make sure we can feed our folks, give them water, and then we will turn our sight towards recovery, and the rebuilding of the entire U.S. Virgin Islands.

New story on NPR: U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Kenneth Mapp On Widespread Damage From Maria https://t.co/YYeNouW9Ph #people #places – TheTedSh… pic.twitter.com/dORzfCU2m5 — Ted Bogert (@tedbogert) September 21, 2017

Two days before President Trump is slated to visit the hurricane-torn US Virgin Islands, Gov. Kenneth Mapp asks for more help. pic.twitter.com/PKdeqjl3Bh — Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) October 1, 2017

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kenneth Mapp Was Born in Brooklyn

CARIBBEAT: U.S. Virgin Islands gov. promotes tourism: Gov. Kenneth Mapp of the U.S. Virgin… http://t.co/eSMNqi5WBz pic.twitter.com/14wfAJbfkG — NewYork (@NewYorkLoving) September 27, 2015

Mapp was born on November 2, 1955 in Brooklyn, New York, to Al Mapp and Vashti Hewitt Mapp, according to Wikipedia. He has three siblings.

Mapp moved to Saint Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands in 1961, where he was raised by his maternal grandmother, Almina N. Hewitt, in Estate Rattan.

He graduated from St. Croix Central High School in 1973 and then attended New York City Community College of City University of New York and the University of the Virgin Islands, though he never earned a degree.

Mapp served as lieutenant governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands from 1995 to 1999.

He completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School and then received a master’s degree in public administration from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

2. Kenneth Mapp Worked for the New York Police Department

Kenneth Mapp joined the New York City Police Department after he graduated from high school in 1973 and was assigned to the 83rd Police Precinct in Brooklyn, according to the Virgin Islands Daily News. He was also a police officer in the Virgin Islands and was president of the Virgin Islands Police Benevolent Association.

3. Kenneth Mapp Ran for Governor in 2010 But Lost

Mapp ran for governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands in the 2010 gubernatorial election. He ran as an Independent and his running mate was Malik Sekou, a professor and department chair at the University of the Virgin Islands.

Mapp and Sekou ran on a platform of reducing crime and improving education.

Incumbent Governor John de Jongh defeated Mapp with 56.27 percent of the vote.

4. Kenneth Mapp Was Elected Governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2014

JANUARY 20, 2016 SWEARING IN CEREMONY FOR U.S.V.I GOVERNOR KENNETH MAPP & LT. GOVERNOR OSBERT POTTER CABINET MEMBERS pic.twitter.com/pNbUWeUzcG — GovernmentHouse USVI (@govhouseusvi) January 21, 2016

Kenneth Mapp ran for governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands in the 2014 gubernatorial election. His running mate was Osbert Potter, a former Virgin Islands senator. Mapp received 47.47 percent of the vote, just short of the 50 percent required for a victory. A runoff was held between him and Donna Christian-Christensen on November 18, 2014, two weeks after the general election.Mapp won with nearly 64 percent of the vote.

5. Kenneth Mapp Is a Member of the AME Church

In a 2016 interview with The Christian Recorder, Kenneth Mapp talked about his faith and growing up in the AME Church.