Bobette Riales: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Twitter

A woman who dated Danny Masterson in the early 2000s has become the fifth woman to accuse the actor of rape.

“I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me. All I seek is justice and to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time,” Riales tweeted Wednesday night.

Masterson has denied the accusations against him. He could not be reached for comment Wednesday night about the most recent allegation.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Riales Says She Is Only Seeking ‘Justice’ & ‘to Prevent This From Ever Happening to Anyone Else’

I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me. All I seek is justice and to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time. My truth will be heard. I applaud her strength as well. @ChrissieBixler #metoo #sisters — Bobette Riales (@RialesMBobette) December 21, 2017

Bobette Riales tweeted Wednesday night wrote, “All I seek is justice and to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time. My truth will be heard. I applaud her strength as well.”

She did not provide any other details and has not commented further.

Riales, a 36-year-old actress, model, businesswoman and mother, was identified as Masterson’s girlfriend in a March 2003 red carpet photo. They were photographed together at red carpet events several times that year.

In an August 2003 article in the New York Post, Michael Starr wrote, that Masterson, “has hooked up with lingerie model Bobette Riales, according to Us (Weekly) – and has double-dated with his ‘’70s Show’ co-star Ashton Kutcher and his galpal, Demi Moore. They hang at Dolce in L.A. – which Danny Masterson co-owns with Kutcher and others.”

It is not clear how long they dated or when Riales says Masterson raped her.

2. Another Accuser, Chrissie Bixler, Called Riales ‘Amazing’ & Says Masterson ‘Will Never Do This to Another Human Being Ever Again’

Hey, my twitter buddies, I just wanted to introduce and ask you to follow and show support to this incredibly brave and strong woman who I’ve recently come to know and is now forevermore my sister for life. @RialesMBobette I’m in awe of you and your strength. #metoo #sisters — chrissie carnell-bixler (@ChrissieBixler) December 21, 2017

In her tweet, Riales tagged Chrissie Bixler, who was the first of the three previous rape accusers to publicly come forward with her accusations against the 41-year-old Masterson in a November article in The Daily Beast.

Bixler responded to Riales in a Twitter reply, writing, “You are amazing. I’m so proud of you. He will never do this to another human being ever again. He’s a thief in the night, but he overlooked some incredibly valuable things we still possess. Our voice.”

Three other women have also accused Masterson of raping them in the early 2000s, according to The Huffington Post’s Yashar Ali.

Yashar Ali wrote on Twitter that he has been talking to Riales as part of his reporting on Masterson.

I've had the honor of speaking to Bobette for the past two months. She is very brave to come forward and after the new year, you will learn a lot more about her story and the stories of the other women who have accused Danny Masterson of rape. Thank you, Bobette. https://t.co/f9hL5db2kB — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 21, 2017

The LAPD has been investigating the accusations, but no charges have been filed.

“The Los Angeles Police Department Robbery Homicide Division, Sexual Assault Section, is conducting an investigation involving the actor Danny Masterson. Three women have come forward and disclosed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the early 2000s,” the LAPD said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The rape investigation was first reported in March by Tony Ortega on The Underground Bunker. He wrote that there are, “at least three alleged cases of rape or sodomy of women who were also Scientologists and who claim they were pressured by the Church of Scientology not to contact police or go public with their accusations.”

3. Masterson, Who Was Fired From His Netflix Show, Has Denied All the Rape Accusations Against Him

Masterson was fired by Netflix from the show “The Ranch” on December 5 amid the mounting accusations against him.

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of ‘The Ranch.’ Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him,” the company said in a statement.

Masterson, best known for “That ’70s Show,” told CNN in a statement, “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter in March, a representative for Masterson, a scientologist, said that the accusations against him were motivated by Leah Remini, who left the church and has worked to expose wrongdoing by it. The rep said Remini “was in contact” with his accuser, saying, “these false allegations appear to be motivated to boost Leah Remini’s anti-Scientology television series since [the alleged victim] only came forward after connecting with Leah Remini.”

Remini told The Daily Beast that the LAPD has possibly stalled the investigation into the Masterson accusations because of a cozy relationship with the Church of Scientology.

Masterson has been married to actress Bijou Phillips since 2011.

4. Riales, Who Has Appeared Recently in Short Films & an Upcoming TV Show, Has Been the Owner of a Fashion Store & Food Truck

According to her IMDB profile, Riales appeared in the short film “Moving In” in 2017, and the upcoming short film “Eville, Get Behind Me” and TV show “Knight’s End.”

Riales, who is from Evansville, Indiana, has also owned a fashion company, called Gotham District, and a food truck called “QueenBs Cuisine.”

Let the food truck adventures begin! She's getting painted now!! pic.twitter.com/i9meCSiM9p — Bobette Riales (@RialesMBobette) August 1, 2017

She has also worked for a company that specializes in small business loans as a partner.

5. She Began Her Modeling Career as a High School Senior & Won the ‘Supermodel of the World Search’ in 2000, When She Was 19

Riales began her modeling career when she was a senior in high school, according to her profile on Fashion Model Directory. She was signed by Ford Models in 2000.

Riales was the USA Supermodel of the World 2000 representative in Puerto Rico after winning the “Supermodel of the World Search” Contest at Studio 54, according to a photo from the event. She beat out 15 other finalists to earn her way to the international event in Puerto Rico, according to CBS News.

“I feel extremely overwhelmed right now, but very excited at the same time,” Riales said at the time.