Fred Bass, Strand Bookstore Owner: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Fred Bass, the owner of Strand Bookstore in New York City, has died at age 89. He passed away in his home in Manhattan on Wednesday.

Bass’s father, Benjamin, co-founded Strand in 1927. Fred was born just one year later. It was only a matter of years before the business of books would pique his interest and he would start working in the family business.

Here’s what you should know about Fred Bass’s life and legacy.

1. His Cause of Death Was Congestive Heart Failure

It is with a heavy heart we share that Strand's owner, Fred Bass, passed away early this morning at home surrounded by loved ones at the age of 89. We thank Fred for his passion and dedication, and our thoughts are with the Bass family.

Leigh Altshuler, Strand’s director of communications, tells The New York Times that Bass’s cause of death was congestive heart failure.

A jewel in the crown of NYC. Thank you, Fred Bass.

Fred Bass’s father, Benjamin, was a Lithuanian immigrant. His mother was an immigrant from Poland.

Bass spent much of his childhood living in Manhattan’s East Village. He attended DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx before continuing his studies at Brooklyn College, where he earned his degree in English in 1949. Bass scheduled his college classes from 8pm to noon so he could help his father by working part-time at Strand.

2. He Started Working at Strand at Age 13

Bass started working at Strand Bookstore when he was just 13. In 1956, when he was 28, he became the store’s manager.

In a 2015 interview, Bass explains that when his father opened the store in 1927, it was very small and he ran it alone. “He was a young man and came to New York at age 17. He had a job working on 4th Avenue, and at that time, there were many bookstores. And he hung around the bookstores, and he got infected with the idea of running a bookstore himself.”

Speaking with Slate in 2012, Bass was asked his opinion on paper books versus e-books, like the ones offered on Kindle or Amazon. He says, “It’s awfully hard to decide whether to read a book just from a description. You really want to see the book, open it up, and read a couple paragraphs on it.” At the end of the day, Bass admits, he likes when Amazon sells a book. “Somebody’s got to sell a book before Strand gets their hand on it! We’re essentially second hand.”

3. His Daughter Co-Owns Strand and Is Married to Oregon Senator Ron Wyden

At the time of his death, Bass co-owned Strand with his daughter, Nancy. Bass says that before Nancy came into the family business, he advised her to work for another company to get more experience.

He admits that Nancy runs the store better than he ever did.

Nancy is married to Oregon senator, Ron Wyden. According to a 2015 article in Oregon Live, Nancy earned at least $2.5 million in 2014, and her net worth at the time was “at least $8.5 million.”

4. His Mother Died of Cancer When He Was 5

Fred Bass, Who Made Strand Bookstore a Mecca, Dies at 89

In a January 2017 interview with NPR, Bass reveals that he was just five when his mother, Shirley Vogel, died of cancer.

“She died when I was five-years-old… We used to live on 8th street, right near Topkins park as a kid, and I remember her dying there. I didn’t understand what dying meant.”

Asked if he remembers his mom well, he admits, “no.” Asked if he felt like his father took on a more prominent role as the primary caregiver, Bass says yes.

5. His Father, Who Founded the Store, Told Him Not to Work in the Book Business

In his interview with NPR, Bass says that his own father, the founder of Strand, wasn’t too keen on his son working in the book business. Nor was anyone else.

“Everyone told me not to. Including my father. He said it was just too hard, it was too difficult at the time. But I got hooked. I love what I’m doing. I’m a lucky man. Working at a job I like.”