WATCH: Mayweather Vs. McGregor Weigh-In

The weigh-in for Saturday night’s Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight took place Friday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Nevada.

McGregor weighed 153 pounds, putting an end to Mayweather’s claims that McGregor wouldn’t make weight because he was too heavy. Mayweather previously accused McGregor of being a full 10 pounds over the limit

“Conor McGregor is extremely heavy right now,” said Mayweather. “I think he’s 164 so he’s still got 10 pounds to go.”

Mayweather weighed-in at 149 1/2 pounds, before the two fighters went face-to-face and started jawing at each other.

Each fighter had a turn doing a solo interview with Jim Gray. The crowd at Friday’s weigh-in was decidedly pro-McGregor.

Had McGregor weighed over 154 lbs., he would have received a fine taken out of the his fight purse. Since there is no belt on the line, the fight would still take place.

Since the fight is a boxing match, Mayweather will enter Saturday’s bout as a heavy favorite. Mayweather is a five-division world champion and has a 49-0 record. He will be exiting a 23-month retirement at the age of 40 to face McGregor.

McGregor, a 29-year-old southpaw, is the first UFC fighter to simultaneously hold titles in two different divisions and one of the best MMA fighters in the world. He will be making his professional boxing debut against Mayweather, one of the greatest boxers in history.

In Mayweather’s last fight, he defeated Andre Berto in a unanimous decision to tie Rocky Marciano’s undefeated record of 49-0. Mayweather was credited with winning every single round on one of the judges’ scorecards.

McGregor last fought on Nov. 12, 2016, when he defeated Eddie Alvarez three-minutes and four-seconds into the second round and took home the UFC lightweight title.

The fight will be available on Showtime PPV. The price for the pay-per-view will be $99.95 for high definition and $89.95 for standard definition.