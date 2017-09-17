Wrestling Legend Bobby “The Brain” Heenan Dead at 72

WWE.com

Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, one of the most prolific wrestling managers ever, died at the age of 72 on Sunday.

Wrestling Obersver’s Dave Meltzer broke the news via Twitter, saying he passed away during the afternoon.

Bobby Heenan just passed away a few hours ago. He was the best ever at what he did. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) September 17, 2017

He’s survived by his wife, Cynthia (Cindy) Jean, and their daughter, Jessica Ida Heenan. He and Cindy had been married since 1974.

Heenan, who’s often known for his unforgettable voice on commentary, said in a statement 2002 that he had been diagnosed throat cancer.

I just want to let all the wonderful “humanoids” out there know how grateful I am for the good wishes… Yes, I do have throat cancer, but I plan on beating this too. If the late, great Gorilla Monsoon couldn’t shut me up, cancer isn’t going to either..

Heenan made recovery from the throat cancer but lost large amounts of weight, and his voice and appearance changed dramatically.

Some of wrestling’s biggest stars took to Twitter to reminisce about the man Heenan was.

Bobby Heenan… The Greatest Manager, One Of The Greatest Announcers, And One Of The Best In-Ring Performers In The History Of The Business — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 17, 2017

The news of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan's passing today gutted me. I loved our time together. No one ever did it better than the Wease. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) September 17, 2017

Bobby Heenan was great at all that he did

Manager

Wrestler

Announcer

Host

The Brain

Weasel

Celebrate his life on @WWENetwork

1 of a kind pic.twitter.com/RdcVzUCmK4 — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) September 17, 2017

Heenan started his professional wrestling career at the World Wrestling Association in Indianapolis in 1967. He was a wrestler and a manager for the promotion before appearing in the American Wrestling Association in 1974. Heenan’s career changed for good when Vince McMahon pried Heenan away from AWA to join the World Wrestling Federation in 1984 as the manager of Jesse “The Body” Ventura.

From there, Heenan managed some of wrestling’s biggest stars and appeared on the TV screen with legends such as Andre the Giant. In 1986, Heenan took over as a color commentator in addition to being a manager. He was known for having many comedic moments on TV broadcasts and pay-per-views. In his later years, Heenan joined World Championship wrestling as a commentator and manager.

Heenan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004 prior to WrestleMania 20 and paid tribute to his longtime broadcasting partner, Gorilla Monsoon, during his speech.

“I wish Monsoon were here,” he tearfully said.