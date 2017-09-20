Linares vs. Campbell: Date, Start Time, Viewing Info & Card

Getty

The WBA world lightweight title will be on the line Saturday night in Inglewood, as Jorge Linares defends his belt against Luke Campbell.

A winner of 11 straight fights, including five consecutive world title bouts, the 32-year-old Linares (42-3-0 with 27 KO’s) has worked his way into becoming an HBO headliner for the first time in his career.

“I am excited to make my return to the United States and to headline an HBO show for the first time,” he said. “I know Luke Campbell is a tough competitor with an incredible amateur and professional background, but I am confident that I will emerge victorious on September 23rd.”

Campbell, meanwhile, took gold in front of a home crowd at the 2012 London Olympics and has continued to impress as a professional. He lost to Yvan Mendy in December of 2015 but has responded with five consecutive victories to run his record to 17-1. His most recent win was an impressive ninth-round TKO of Darleys Perez on the Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko undercard back in April.

During a busy weekend in boxing, this has a good chance to be the best fight of the bunch. Here’s a complete rundown of everything you nee to know to watch:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2017

Start Time: Preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. ET. Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET, with Linares vs. Campbell expected to start around 11:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel, United States: Preliminary card will be on RingTV.com; Main card will be on HBO

Live Stream, United States: HBO via Amazon Channels, Sling TV, DirecTV Now or PlayStation Vue

Preliminary Card:

Featherweight: Abraham Lopez vs. Isao Gonzalo Carranza

Super Bantamweight: Rafael Gramajo vs. Pedro Melo

Featherweight: Manuel Avila vs. Ramiro Robles

Super Bantamweight: Azat Hovhannisyan vs. Sergio Frias

Lightweight: Romero Duno vs. Juan Pablo Sanchez

Main Card

Light Heavyweight: Antonio Orozco vs. Roberto Ortiz

Lightweight: Jorge Linares vs. Luke Campbell