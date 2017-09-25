Will the Cowboys or Cardinals Kneel for the National Anthem?

The Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals are the final game of a Week 3 that has been filled with national anthem protests. Fans will be watching Monday Night Football to see how the Cowboys and Cardinals respond during the anthem. While we will not know for sure what the players will do until just prior to kickoff at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, here is what we know so far.

There have been conflicting reports on the Cowboys plans from those who cover the Cowboys. The Dallas News’ Jon Machota noted he did not expect any Cowboys to sit or kneel during the anthem.

I do not expect any Cowboys to take knee or sit during national anthem. Standing w/ arms locked like several teams yesterday is possibility — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 25, 2017

However, the Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill reported several Cowboys players plan to protest after President Donald Trump’s recent critical comments. Hill detailed how several players are not pleased, and plan to protest.

Nothing has been firmed up and they will likely come to some decision in the locker room. It may not be a coordinated effort. It may just be a few individuals. One player said, ‘We have to do something.’ Said another, ‘It’s not going to be business as usual. He crossed a line. Something will be done.’

Jason Garrett noted he did not believe any of the Cowboys players would be protesting during the national anthem. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been vocal in his opposition of anthem protests. Dez Bryant has previously stated he would not participate in any anthem protests for fear it would impact his job.

Bruh it's the wrong place and time to be talking about that….I care about my black people…at the same time I have a family https://t.co/9HNgWJ7cFO — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 16, 2017

Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians has not warned players against any national anthem demonstrations.

“That [protests] is an individual right of an American,” Arians told AZCardinals.com.

Cardinals defensive tackle Frostee Rucker noted no player would be isolated in whatever the team decides.

“I couldn’t tell you,” Rucker told AZCardinals.com. “I know guys are upset. I know we do have enough leadership to be able to stick together and not do anything single-handedly. I don’t think anyone wants to be isolated in that, because it’s a dangerous thing when you’re isolated. So if there is anything like that, it’s going to be unified.”