WATCH: Video Appears to Show Dolphins Coach Chris Foerster Doing Cocaine

Miami Dolphins/Facebook

A video posted on Facebook appears to show a Miami Dolphins coach snorting lines of cocaine before a team meeting. The Dolphins are investigating the video, sources told the Miami Herald.

“We were just made aware of the video and will have no comment at this time,” a team spokesman told the newspaper.

The video was posted on Sunday by a Nevada-based model, Kijuana Nige, and shows offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster, the Herald reports.

“I really don’t do this often but… since it’s NFL Sunday let’s talk about these coaches folks 🗣

,” Nige wrote. “Introducing Christopher Foerster Miami Dolphin offensive line coach

👋👋👋👋👋 Hey honey are you still high.”

You can watch the video below. (Warning: The video contains graphic language).

In the video, a man identified by Nige and the Herald as Foerster, looks into the camera while holding a rolled up dollar bill. Three white lines of a powdered substance, which Nige said on Facebook is cocaine are in front of him on a table.

“Hey baby, miss you, thinking about you,” he says to the camera. He says he is about to go into a meeting and is “doing this before I go,” and then snorts a line of the substance. “I miss you, I miss you a lot,” he says, before snorting a second line.

“What do you think? Crazy?” he asks. “It’s going to be awhile before we can do this again. But I think about you when I do it. I think about how I miss you, how we got together, how much fun it was. So much fun. Last little bit, before I go into my meeting. That f*cked up babe? You think?

He then puts some of the powder on his finger tip and licks it, saying to the camera, “I wish I was licking this off your p*ssy.”

Nige wrote on Facebook that she decided to post the video in connection to the reaction to NFL player’s protests of police brutality during the National Anthem. It was reported Sunday that Dolphins head coach Adam Gase has made it a team rule that players are required to stand for the Anthem. The video was also posted on the same day that Vice President Mike Pence walked out of an Indianapolis Colts game after San Francisco 49ers players knelt during the anthem.

Nige implied in one Facebook post that she has other videos she could make public, and mentioned former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was one of the first players to take a knee and was vocal about his reasons for doing so. Kaepernick, a free agent, has not been able to find a new team since his contract with San Francisco ended after last season, and many say his protests are the reason.

“They better leave ppl like Colin Kaepernick alone before I pick off more of’em you know this sh*t easy 4 me,” she wrote.

Dolphins players who do not wish to stand for the Anthem are required to stay in the tunnel during the ceremony, the Sun Sentinel reported. Owner Steven Ross told the newspaper that President Donald Trump has changed the focus of the protests from social injustice issues to patriotism, so he thinks it is better for players to stand.

“He’s changed that whole paradigm of what protest is,” Ross told the Sun Sentinel. “And I think it’s incumbent upon the players today, because of how the public is looking at it, to really stand and really salute the flag.”

It is not clear when the video of Foerster was recorded. He has been a coach with the Dolphins since January 2016, according to the team’s website. He previously spent one season in San Francisco and five years as Washington’s offensive line coach, from 2010 to 2014.

Foerster has been an NFL coach for 25 years, and has also worked in Baltimore, Indianapolis, Tampa Bay and Minnesota. Before his NFL career, he was a coach at the University of Minnesota, Stanford and his alma mater, Colorado State. He was a center for the Colorado State football team during his time playing there.