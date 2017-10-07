College Football Rankings: Top 25 Power Rankings Week 7

The start of the 2017 college football season looks eerily similar to the last two seasons with familiar faces at the top. Heavy will be updating our power rankings live throughout the day.

Alabama and Clemson once again appear to be the class of college football. NBA fans are familiar with the Cavs-Warriors triology as we saw the teams meet in three straight NBA Finals. Football fans could be in for a similar fate as the two teams have faced off in the last two national championship games.

Clemson made short work of Wake Forest, but the bigger concern is how long quarterback Kelly Bryant could be out. Bryant suffered an ankle injury, and was forced to leave the game. Alabama will square off with Texas A&M later tonight.

Just when you think the sport may be getting a little predictable, college football has a way of shaking things up. This week, it was in the form of Iowa State, who was more than a four touchdown underdog in Norman. Iowa State upset Oklahoma on the road. The Cyclones’ upset will have big College Football Playoff ramifications as the Sooners were one of the early favorites.

Here’s a look at our updated college football power rankings which will be updated as more games go final. Teams are listed how we would rank them, and each team’s AP poll ranking can be found in the third column.

College Football Power Rankings