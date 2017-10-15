NFL Point Spreads & Odds Week 6

The general betting trends are with the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL’s only unbeaten team, but they have had trouble beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in recent years.

The Chiefs are four-point favorites against the Steelers with a 46.5-point total in their NFL Week 6 matchup, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Kansas City’s home defeat against Pittsburgh during the divisional round of the 2016 playoffs left it 1-5 straight-up in its last six games against Pittsburgh.

However, the Chiefs offense and QB Alex Smith have a newfound dynamism, and they are 9-1 SU in their last 10 late-afternoon games, as well as 5-0 against the spread in their last five games as a favorite of 3.0 or more points.

Kansas City also has RB Kareem Hunt to test a Steelers defense that has failed to contain top rushers such as Jordan Howard and Leonard Fournette already this season. Both TE Travis Kelce and OLB Justin Houston are good to go.

The Steelers and QB Ben Roethlisberger are in the middle of the NFL pack in offensive efficiency after Big Ben tossed five interceptions last week against Jacksonville. They are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games after a defeat, but 1-4 ATS in their last five late-afternoon matchups.

With three teams still winless, sportsbooks are now offering a prop on whether any team will go 0-16. Yes pays +300, with no at -400.

There’s the prospect of picking a particular team to match the 2008 Detroit Lions’ record for ineptitude. The Cleveland Browns (+800) have the lowest price on losing every game, with the New York Giants (+950) and San Francisco 49ers (+1200) offering more value (even though they will play each other in Week 10, meaning at least one of those teams will not finish 0-16).

All three are touchdown-plus underdogs in their Sunday betting matchups this week.

The Browns are nine-point underdogs against the Houston Texans with a 47 total in their matchup. The Browns are 2-11-1 ATS in their last 14 games as an underdog of 12.0 or less. The Texans are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games at home against teams with losing records.

The 49ers are 11-point underdogs against the Washington Redskins with 46.5 total. The 49ers are 0-9 SU in their last nine games on the East Coast, but 7-3 ATS in their last 10 road games in October. Washington is 11-3 SU and ATS in its last 14 games in the early afternoon.

And the Giants are 11.5-point underdogs against the Denver Broncos with a 38.5 total. The The Giants are 2-12 SU and 3-10-1 ATS in their last 14 games on the road against teams with winning records. The Broncos are 7-2 ATS in their last nine home games in October.

