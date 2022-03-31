Randall Emmett Reveals His Relationship Status After He’s Seen With Lala Kent Lookalike

Just five months after his split from “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent, Randall Emmett was spotted at an airport bar with a blond female. A VPR fan saw the father-of-three at LAX and quickly snapped a photo to share on social media.

“I’m at LAX heading to Vegas, and guess who is sitting at the bar looking depressed AF… Mister Ocean Kent,” a Facebook post read, according to a screenshot shared on Reddit. The Facebook user later edited the caption, adding that a girl had joined Emmett at the bar.

Although it’s unclear who the female is or if that’s someone who Emmett is seeing regularly, he did open up about his personal life during an interview with his good friend, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi. Emmett sat down with GG on the March 23, 2022, episode of the “Genuinely GG” podcast in which he opened up about his split from Kent for the very first time.

GG also asked Emmett about his dating life, and he provided an update.

Here’s what you need to know:

Emmett Said He Isn’t Exclusive With Anyone

Emmett hasn’t spoken out much about his split from Kent, but he did admit that he’s moving on. Although Emmett isn’t getting serious with anyone, he said that he is dating.

“Are you dating?” GG asked Emmett on her podcast.

“I’m dating but I’m not dating like, exclusively anybody. Like, I know there’s stuff out there that says I am, but, whatever, I’m not. And, right now, I’m just trying to get my feet on the ground, you know, I’m just trying to figure out life,” Emmett said.

“I’m focused right now on making sure my work is providing for my family, and doing that, and being there for my kids. And I’m just dating and figuring things out,” Emmett said.

He added that he feels like he needs time to figure things out.

“It’s one thing to go through a breakup, it’s another thing to go through a breakup the way I’ve had to go through a breakup,” Emmett said. “I wasn’t prepared for this kind of thing,” he added.

GG Asked Emmett About His Reputation & if He’s Worried About it

GG asked Emmett if he’s worried about how women view him since there are so many stories about him on the internet. She mentioned that he was once the “sugar daddy” that women may have been attracted to, but now, he’s been labeled as a “cheater.”

“This day and age, everyone Googles someone before they date them… are you worried?” GG asked.

“If my dating life is going to be dictated by the internet, than I’m going to be alone for the rest of my life,” Emmett said.

GG asked Emmett again if he’s worried about the perceptions of him.

“I don’t think about that stuff, honestly. I don’t. I really don’t. I just try to do my thing every day. I’m 50-years-old. Like, the internet is a world that I don’t understand,” Emmett said.

“For me, I feel like when I start dating seriously, that person will not hopefully care about that stuff. I think at the end of the day, it’s so far out of my realm right now. Like right now, it’s really just.. I have three girls…” Emmett said.

“Right now, I think it’s going to take me a minute,” he added.

READ NEXT: Photos Surface of Randall Emmett at a Bar With Young Blond