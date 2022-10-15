4 Big ‘Southern Charm’ Revelations From BravoCon

Cast members from “Southern Charm” appeared at BravoCon in New York City, and they dropped some big revelations.

During a panel on October 14, 2022, cast members Shep Rose and Naomie Olindo appeared on stage with fellow Bravolebrities Lindsay Hubbard (“Summer House”), Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi (“Shahs of Sunset”), Daisy Kelliher (“Below Deck Sailing Yacht”), Josh Altman (“Million Dollar Listing”), and Toya Bush-Harris “Married To Medicine”).

Heavy was on-site at BravoCon, where Rose and Olindo dished on filming, dating, and more.

Here’s what you need to know:

Naomie Olindo Admitted She Lied to Get Out of Filming ‘Southern Charm’

“Southern Charm” fans know that Olindo left the show in 2020 to move to New York with her then-boyfriend Metal Shah. She later admitted that she crawled back to the Bravo reality show after begging her co-stars, including her ex Craig Conover, for a second chance.

“I had to, like, beg my way back,” Olindo revealed on the “Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast in February 2022. “I was like, ‘Guys, please. I know I quit and I know I told everybody to f*** off, but please I’m very depressed and I really want to come back. I don’t know what I’m going to do if I’m back in Charleston.’ They were like, ‘All right.'”

But at BravoCon, Olindo revealed that she lied to get out of filming when she returned to “Southern Charm.” Olindo admitted that she purposely skipped filming multiple times.

“I’ve used every excuse in the book. A fever, COVID, traffic, car broken down, my cat is sick, like anything,” she said, adding. “I think Shep knows this.”

Rose admitted that he has “definitely” tried to get out of shooting some scenes.

“I’m usually pretty good about it,” he said. “I try not to. I try to show up when they ask me to. but, I understand Naomie’s reluctance sometimes.”

Shep Rose Said It Will Be Hard to Film With His Ex, Taylor Ann Green, Next Season

Rose’s breakup with Taylor Ann Green, his girlfriend of two years, was a big topic at the “Southern Charm” reunion. At BravoCon, he admitted that the split was difficult at first, but that Green is coming around.

“I was trying to juggle a relationship and it was a lot of balls in the air and it came crashing down, but I do try not to have any enemies,” he said.

When Olindo was asked to give Rose advice for filming with his ex next year, she replied, “Don’t listen to me. I clearly can’t figure it out!”

“It’s been really hard, honestly, on both of us,” Rose added of his relationship with Green. “Everybody copes differently. We are starting to get to a nice place, I hope. We’ve broken the ice a little bit. But It’s been very hard with the dark moments.”

Austen Kroll Slides Into the Most DMs

The “Southern Charm” finale ended with the news that Rose and Green had broken up, and a caption that said “luckily” he never shut down his Raya profile. But at BravoCon, Rose said he’s not on the dating app at all. “No, I’m not on Raya. If it’s out there in the iCloud, that’s not my…” he said.

As for Instagram DMs, he admitted to sliding into the profiles of “a lot” of Bravo stars as well as other women. “But not as much as Austen [Kroll],” he added. “The DMs from strangers I rarely look at unless I’m at a doctor’s office and I’m super bored.”

Rose also admitted that he’s had some DM success.

“Oh yeah,” he said. “Yes, I have. Am I revealing too much? Who cares. This is what you all paid for. After Taylor and I split, a Playboy playmate slid into my DMs. That was pretty cool. And then I was like, ‘Hey what’s up?’ And she responded and I was like ‘I’ll be in LA soon,’ and then she ghosted me. Just playing hard to get.”

Naomie Olindo Confirmed She is Dating Someone New

During the BravoCon panel. Olindo confirmed that she is in a new relationship. But when asked if she wanted to talk more about it, she replied, “Nope.”

Her ex, Conover, recently told Us Weekly that Olindo has been in a relationship since April.

“She’s been dating someone for six months,” Conover said of Olindo. “She has her own life and I have mine.”

