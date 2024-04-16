DWTS Family Steps up After Major, Devastating Child Loss

The extended “Dancing with the Stars” family is coming together to support a couple of former contestants. Alexa and Carlos PenaVega both competed during season 21 of DWTS. Now, after sharing news of a major family loss, their dance competition colleagues are doing their best to help the couple through their heartbreak.

Here’s what you need to know:

Carlos & Alexa PenaVega’s 4th Child Was Stillborn

On April 15, the PenaVegas shared devastating news via Instagram. “After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter ‘Indy’ was born at rest,” they revealed.

Carlos and Alexa were expecting their fourth child to arrive in a matter of weeks. The pregnancy had been a difficult one for the family, and sadly, it ended in tragedy with a stillbirth.

Immediately, others from the “Dancing with the Stars” family took to the comments section of the PenaVega post to send their love and prayers.

“Your words breathe Beauty and strength in a time of grief and loss. I am so sorry for your loss. May your hearts be filled with comfort,” wrote judge Derek Hough.

Hough has been navigating his own journey of heartbreak this year, as his wife Hayley Erbert endured a stunning medical emergency in December 2023.

Luckily, Erbert has had a miraculous recovery and the couple is back dancing on stage together again.

“Dancing with the Stars” co-host Julianne Hough commented, “Praying and sending you and your family love and light! My deepest condolences.”

“I’m so sorry for your loss…sending you all so much love,” added judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

“So sorry for your loss. Sending you guys so much love,” show pro Alan Bersten shared.

DWTS Cast Members Past & Present Sent the PenaVegas Their Prayers

Many current “Dancing with the Stars” cast members commented on the PenaVega’s Instagram post. In addition, quite a few former contestants also sent their support.

“I am so sorry for your loss. Sending you love, prayers, and healing comfort,” dance pro Jenna Johnson wrote.

Emma Slater added, “Sending all my love to you.”

“I am so so sorry for your loss sending prayers of comfort and peace to you all,” wrote pro Lindsay Arnold.

Former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Jordan Fisher commented, “love you guys. there are no words. prayers for deep deep comfort and rest.”

Angela Ribeiro, the wife of show co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, also sent her love. “I am so so sorry, Alexa. Sending you our deepest condolences and prayers for the entire family. [Please] know we are here for you.”

“I’m so sorry for your loss my friend there are no words. I’m grateful for the hope of heaven… love you and praying for y’all,” shared season 19 contestant Sadie Robertson.

Season 23 contestant Jana Kramer wrote, “Sending prayers. I’m so so so sorry.”

Candace Cameron Bure and Danica McKellar, who are “Dancing with the Stars” veterans and former Hallmark colleagues of the PenaVegas, commented on the loss, too.

“Oh my goodness.. I will hold all of you close in my prayers… I cannot imagine, but I know only God can bring the peace you seek,” McKellar expressed.

Bure commented, “We love you. We love baby Indy. We are praying for you and Los and the kids and the day you all reunite. With all our hearts, we are here for you!!!!”

As of this writing, it doesn’t appear that either Mark Ballas or Witney Carson, Alexa and Carlos’ “Dancing with the Stars” partners, have publicly commented on the family’s loss.