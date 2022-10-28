Tamra Judge Talks Season 17 Co-Star: ‘Sometimes People Need to Take Accountability’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge is returning to the Bravo series for its seventeenth season after a two-year hiatus. During an October 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge interviewed a few of her RHOC co-stars, including Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson.

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, which was recorded at the 2022 BravoCon, Kirschenheiter gave an update on her friendship with Heather Dubrow, who returned to RHOC for season 16. As fans are aware, the New York natives were close while filming the show’s sixteenth season. The 38-year-old asserted that she “adore[s]” her castmate. She then teased that Dubrow had a difficult season.

“I think actually it’s been hard for Heather this year because she’s been trying to kind of find her place, figure it out and I feel like it’s been a little tough,” said Kirschenheiter.

Arroyave chimed in that she noticed Judge was biting her lip. Her podcast co-host replied that she was rolling her eyes and suggested she had issues with Dubrow during season 17.

“No, I rolled my eyes, I didn’t bite my lip, let’s get it straight. No, I mean I can’t give it away but sometimes people need to take accountability for their actions and their words and not blame other people,” asserted Judge.

Emily Simpson Revealed How She Feels About Tamra Judge’s Return

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast episode, Simpson shared she was pleased that Judge came back to RHOC. The lawyer, who joined the series for its thirteenth season, noted that several cast members were fired from the show over the past five years. She shared that having a revolving door of co-stars has been difficult.

“I feel like it was a two-part system of like for the past five years, we’re with s**** with casting, right, you come and go and go, that’s detrimental to a cast. It’s hard for us because we have to spend all this time getting to try to know someone new and then they are gone,” said Simpson.

Judge shared similar comments and noted she believed the season 17 cast has a good rapport.

“I think it’s a really good cast. I feel like casting has been up and down for the past couple years, but I feel like it’s obviously an ensemble cast and not just one person can make it work. It has to be a group of girls. I feel like we got it right,” said the 55-year-old.

Heather Dubrow Spoke About Tamra Judge in October 2022

During the 2022 BravoCon, Judge quipped that she “saved” RHOC by coming back to the show. While speaking to Access Hollywood in October 2022, Dubrow shared her thoughts about Judge’s claim. The “Seven Year Stitch” host noted that RHOC is an ensemble series and is not reliant on any one cast member.

“Well gosh, I mean the truth, this is an ensemble show and the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. And the way that the show works the best is when the authentic, real relationships between all of us and everyone has got to be happy and great and living their lives to make the show great for the fans,” said Dubrow.

