‘Clash of Clans’: Top Tips & Cheats for Spells

This following Clash of Clans guide will provide with all the know-how needed to properly utilize your magic spells

1. The Lightning Spell

• Once you get the chance to produce a Spell Factory, you’ll be given the ability to craft magic spells. One of the 1st spells that get added to your repertoire is the Lightning Spell. These spells and more lists on this list hit their maximum level at level 6. Like all spells in the game, the Lighting Spell increases in damage. When deployed, this powerful spell drops numerous lightning bolts on top of any nearby troops and buildings. Two Lightning Spells at once can do an incredible amount of damage to Defensive Buildings, plus they can be used to lift some Dark Elixir from a rival’s Dark Elixir Storage. Another crazy way to use Lighting Spells is fully upgrade them and use them to take down Level 4 Town Halls quite easily. You’ll need to hit this level Town Hall four or five times in a row to weaken it to the point of destruction.

2. The Rage Spell

• The Rage Spell has the ability to give your troops an extra boost to their attributes by casting a Ring of Rage around them. Once it hits level 5, it has finally reached its max level. Any individual unit type within the spell’s vicinity will be granted an increase in damage doled out to their opponents. Of course you should use this spell to empower all of your offensively minded troops. You can also use the Rage Spell in conjunction with the Healing Spell since this spell combination empowers and heals your troops during raids. Gifting a Valkyrie and a P.E.K.K.A with a Ring of Rage can make your raiding efforts a breeze.

3. The Freeze Spell

• The Freeze Spell is pretty self-explanatory – it can temporarily freeze any Defensive Buildings and troops right in their place. This “cool” attack hits its level at level 5. This spell is the final one you’ll be granted in your Spell Factory. It’s an expensive spell to produce, but it’s one well worth doling out on the battlefield. You should use your Freezing Spell to disable Wizard Towers, Inferno Towers, Hidden Telsa’s (once you uncover them first) and much more powerful ground troops the most. It’s best to cast a freezing spell on buildings that are capable of massive splash damage. This way, your troops will have a better chance of taking them down and keeping your stronger troops alive for just a little while longer.

4. The Healing Spell

• The Healing Spell…well, heals any troops that get caught in its Ring of Healing. Use this spell the most on your stronger troops so they have more time on the field and stay in front of your much weaker troops. You should also heal your Goblins while they’re attempting to rob someone’s Gold/Elixir. And make sure you use your Healing Spell to keep your Rage Spell afflicted units alive.

5. The Jump Spell

• This spell works its wonders when you cast it upon an enemy’s wall during a raid. Unlike the other spells on this list, this one reaches its max level at level 3. Casting this will allow your troops and hero troops to clear walls in one massive leap. Even if your rival’s Walls are in double or triple formation, your troops still have the ability to hop right over them and start raiding!