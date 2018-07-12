Fortnite Season 5: All Map Changes

Fortnite Battle Royale’s biggest update ever has dropped with the arrival of season five, introducing Rifts, All Terrain Karts, and tons of changes to the map.

Paradise Palms, Lazy Links, the Fortnite map looks very different after the season 5 update! pic.twitter.com/VtL0nmmZB9 — IGN (@IGN) July 12, 2018

The theme of this season is “Worlds Collide,” so we got some really drastic changes to the game’s map. We got everything from the addition of deserts to a new viking village.

Here is a list of all the map changes in Season Five from the most drastic to the things you may not have noticed.

YouTuber Pack A Puncher has a great video giving us a bird’s eye view of all the changes to come to the map, so be sure to check it out.

Polygon also has a great video going over the five biggest changes to the map.

Paradise Palms & The New Desert Biome

The entire southeast corner of the map that made up Moisty Mire has been transformed into a desert resembling the southwest United States.

The most notable area in this new desert area is Paradise Palms. The resort area has plenty of ritzy buildings to tear apart and take cover in. It also includes a basketball court for players to play around with the basketball toy.

To the north of Paradise Palms is a big racetrack where players can drive around in kart races. As you can see in YouTuber FaZe Cizzorz’s tweet below, the race track appears to get its own dedicated side game complete with checkpoints to drive through. Honestly his video is worth a view just because of how funny it is.

YOU CAN NOW GOLF CART RACE IN FORTNITE!!! This is How To Win EVERY…TIME…. pic.twitter.com/2KL8ra7kRw — FaZe Cizzorz (@cizzorz) July 12, 2018

Near the race track is a 1950s-style diner. A miniature version of Junk Junction with piles of squished cars lies a little bit to the south of Paradise Palms. Down the road from that are two huge dinosaur statues, most likely based on the Cabazon Dinosaurs in Cabazon, California. As you make your way down the road, you’ll spot a Pueblo-style village. Then before you leave the desert, you’ll encounter a big truck stop to the left and an oasis with a treasure chest to the right.

Viking Village

A viking village was added on a mountain southeast of Snobby Shores. The area features season five’s new Rifts, which instantly transport players up into the sky so they can float back down. The village also features a big waterfall coming out from underneath the massive ship hanging over the edge of the mountain that took the place of the big house overlooking Greasy Grove. According to Pack A Puncher, the area unfortunately doesn’t feature a lot of chests.

Lazy Links

Anarchy Acres has been completely paved over to make way for Lazy Links.

Lazy Links consists of a building with a pool and a tennis court. Everything is surrounded by a golf course. According to Polygon, you can find plenty of ATKs for driving around the courses.

This will be a perfect place for the new golfing mechanic hinted at in the season five battle pass trailer.

Dusty Divot Becomes a Forest

Dusty Divot is now filled with trees, providing ample cover for hiding players. The meteorite along with the Hop Rocks that surrounded the area are no longer there, according to Polygon. There’s still plenty of treasure chests, though.

Easter Island Statues

The soccer stadium to the southeast of Junk Junction has been eliminated. All that stands there is an Easter Island statue, or Moai, surrounded by lots of treasure chests and rifts.

Another statue can be found on a mountain between Shifty Shafts and Salty Springs and is surrounded by treasure chests.

The Durr Burger

The Durr Burger disappeared briefly from it’s spot in Greasy Grove, but it has reappeared. The burger can now be found on top of a mountain to the east of Pleasant Park. It even has the graffiti from the live action portion of the season five announcement trailer.

What Hasn’t Changed?

Lucky Landing, Fatal Fields, Flush Factory, Snobby Shores, Haunted Hills, Pleasant Park, Tilted Towers, Loot Lake, Junk Junction, Risky Reels, Salty Springs, Retail Row, the sports area north of Greasy Grove, the meteor-damaged motel to the east of Haunted Hills, the villain’s lair to the northeast of Snobby Shores, the mansion south of Wailing Woods, and the bunker in Wailing Woods remain untouched.

We’ll be sure to update the article if we encounter any more changes. Let us know if we missed anything in the comment section below.

