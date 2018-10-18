5 Candy Crush Friends Saga Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Candy Crush Saga turned everyone into a mobile match-three gaming fiend.

Everyone from your best friend to your grandmother got caught up all that sweet puzzle-solving fever. Since then, King has launched a slate of other quality mobile titles – Legend of Solgard, Paradise Bay, and a collection of other Saga match-three games. But now, the wait is officially over for diehard Candy Crush Saga fans. The sequel to that smash hit is finally here and it’s just as addictive as its predecessor – Candy Crush Friends Saga! We’re here to get you through all those colorful puzzles with this essential guide to success.

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Candy Crush Friends Saga:

Download the Candy Crush Friends Saga APK here.

1. Keep Working Towards Completing a Stage’s Goal With a Few Moves Remaining if Possible

• Like the many match three games that came before it, Candy Crush Friends Saga features a boatload of stages for you to complete. And all of them have a specific goal you’ll need to accomplish within a certain number of allotted turns. Be sure not to make any worthless moves and waste any of your turns – every move you make should result in a basic three-candy match or a huge combo that results in more than three candies getting matched together. And if things are starting to look dire, use your Lollipop Hammer to smash any candies/blockers that are blocking your progress. You’ll finish a stage with a higher score, higher player ranking, and higher star-ranking if you have any moves left over.

• When it comes to stage goals, there’s several of them. Freeing the octopuses means you’ll need to make matches near those sweet sea creatures – they’re usually stuck behind some sort of obstacle. Finding the animals means you’ll need to make matches alongside them as they’re trapped underneath ice tiles. Dunking cookies tasks you with making matches and helping lead the cookies down into the chocolate pool at the bottom of the board.



• Spreading the jam tasks you covering a specific number of squares with the aforementioned sauce. And finally, collecting hearts means you’ll need to completely fill the heart-shaped molds until you hit the required number of hearts needed to complete the level. Be sure to keep a close eye on the counter in the upper-left corner and the top-center space of the screen. That way, you’ll know how close you are to completing the current stage goal and how many moves you have left.

2. Special Candies are Essential to Victory!

• There’s a ton of special candies you can create just by making big matches. And if you happen to match them together, you’ll easily rack up a bunch of extra points via massive combos and get even closer to completing your current stage goal. Swedish Fish are created by matching four candies in a 2×2 square. If you match two Swedish Fish candies together, they’ll go off to clear out any candies or obstructions that need to disappear. Striped Candy is produced by matching four of the same candy types in a single row. Pay attention to the direction of the stripes of that candy type – its direction determines if the match that comes from it goes in a horizontal or vertical line during a match.

• As for the Color Bomb, that candy type is produced by matching up five candies in a single row. Color Bombs can be matched up with any candy type – this maneuver leads to the same candy types on that stage exploding. And finally, the Coloring Candy can be created by matching up six candies in a T-like shape. Afterwards, you can use the Coloring Candy to match up with a candy of a different color. That results in every similar candy type on the board being switched to the same color as the Coloring Candy you just used.

3. Your Friends Have Special Abilities of Their Own

• The “Friends” in Candy Crush Friends Saga pertains to the different characters you’ll collect throughout your lengthy playthrough. You’ll collect the Stickers needed to fully unlock a character by collecting stage rewards and by getting them from Daily Reward gift boxes.

• They can also be obtained by completing a themed world and picking up the gift box lying at the end of the stage path. Each character has a special match ability you can call upon (you can find out what that ability is within The Scrapbook). Every time you’re about to start a new stage, the game usually recommends which character you should use. You should always take heed of that sage advice.

4. Can’t Find a Match? Let Your Chosen Friend Assist You

• Sometimes, you may not spot a legit match right away. Just wait a few extra seconds – the game usually highlights a quick match that you may have missed beforehand. Also, your current character also points out any Special Candy matches you make with your current stage setup. Patience is key in this case – wait around for the game itself and your friends to assist you during the much tougher stages.

5. Rely on Your In-Game Buddies to Gift You With Extra Hearts

• If you do happen to fail a stage, you can choose to restart it from the last move you made by ponying up a few gold bars. Or you can choose to completely restart the stage. In both cases, you’ll end up losing one of your hearts (these act like the game’s lives system).

• When you lose a heart or two, tap on the heart icon on the main menu. Then simply tap on the “Ask friends” button to see if anyone’s able to bless you with an extra life. Make sure you’re a reliable friend as well – when you have a full set of lives, tap on the “Send lives” button to aid your fellow Candy Crush Friends Saga buddies.

