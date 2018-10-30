Obi-Wan & Geonosis Revealed in New Battlefront 2 Trailer

A new Star Wars Battlefront 2 trailer gives players their first looks at both new hero Obi-Wan Kenobi and new map Geonosis.

This trailer is the official debut trailer of General Grievous but by showing us the new hero the team has also given us looks at Geonosis and Obi-Wan. We don’t get to see a whole lot about Obi-Wan other than the fact he exists.

Since October is nearly over we can set our eyes on November and what’s coming that month. November is going to be a big month for Battlefront 2 since that is the month we receive both Geonosis and Obi-Wan. With that said it’s no surprise we saw both of them in this trailer since we are so close to their respective releases.

Geonosis is currently being advertised as a Galactic Assault map but it’s possible we could be seeing it make its way into other modes such as Blast.

We don’t have a definitive release date locked down for the map or the new hero but we’ll surely hear more once the hype around Grievous dies down.

The Battlefront 2 community is starved for new content so it’s nice to receive new content in bursts starting with Grievous and then continuing with Obi-Wan and Geonosis.

A datamine from this update also shed some light on new content that may be on the way to the game in the future. An image posted to Reddit reveals both Ahsoka and Padme have voice lines recorded from the game. This has led many to believe this characters will be coming to the game at some point.

This is further backed up by a Battlefront 2 leaker who has said Ahsoka will be coming to the game after all of the current content on the roadmap is wrapped up. We’re still a couple months out from all that so we’ll let you know what we hear.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

See Also: