Dark Bastila & Canderous Ordo Coming to Galaxy of Heroes

It looks like the road is being paved for Darth Revan to come into the world of Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes.

Fresh off the release of Jedi Knight Revan it looks like EA and Capital Games are looking to introduce his counterpart Darth Revan into the game by introducing dark side characters from Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic.

The two new characters introduced today are Bastila Shan (Fallen) and Canderous Ordo, the feared Mandalorian who worked for Davik Kang before eventually joining Revan.

Here’s what Capital Games writes on their announcement post:

Once revered by the Jedi for her legendary battle meditation, Bastila Shan (Fallen) has forsaken her old order and now serves Darth Malak. By giving in to the dark side, Bastila now uses Wild Lightning and Fear against her enemies. With her Corrupted Battle Meditation, Bastila prevents her enemies from being as effective in combat. Also making his way onto the holotables is Canderous Ordo, a Mandalorian who turned to mercenary work once his nation was defeated by the Galactic Republic. With the Mandalorians scattered across the galaxy, Canderous eventually reached Taris and was employed by a local crime lord before joining Revan. This Mandalorian attacker can bring the strongest Tanks to their knees.

With these two characters, it seems like the path has started for Darth Revan. Some other dark side characters we could potentially see at Darth Malak, Juhani or even receiving an Old Republic tag for HK-47, who is already in the game.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming characters, starting first with Canderous:

UNIT NAME: Canderous Ordo

ALIGNMENT: Dark

CATEGORIES: Scoundrel, Old Republic, Attacker

Powerful attacker who can make short work of enemy Tanks

ABILITIES:

Basic: INTERMINABLE ASSAULT

Final Text: Deal Physical damage and attack again. If the enemy had Protection before this attack, Canderous attacks for a third time and inflicts Tenacity Down for 2 turns.

Special 1: OVERWHELMING FIREPOWER (Cooldown 3)

Final Text: Deal Physical damage to all enemies and inflict Offense Down for 2 turns. This attack ignores Defense.

Unique 1: MANDALORIAN VETERAN

Final Text: At the start of battle, Canderous gains 10% Health Steal and Potency for each Old Republic and Scoundrel ally. Whenever Canderous deals damage to an enemy, he inflicts a Damage Over Time effect for 2 turns.

Unique 2: I LIKE A CHALLENGE

Final Text: Canderous deals 50% more damage with Interminable Assault and Overwhelming Firepower to enemies who are Taunting, Deathmarked or Marked. Whenever an enemy with a Damage Over Time effect is damaged by an attack, Canderous gains 8% Turn Meter. When an enemy gains Taunt, or becomes Deathmarked or Marked, Canderous gains Critical Chance Up and Critical Damage Up for 2 turns.

Here’s what we’re looking at for Bastila Shan (Fallen):

UNIT NAME: Bastila Shan (Fallen)

ALIGNMENT: Dark

CATEGORIES: Sith, Old Republic, Support

Strong Sith Support who inflicts a large number of debuffs including Shock, Stun and Corrupted Battle Meditation

ABILITIES:

Basic: SITH ASSAULT

Final Text: Deal Special damage to target enemy and inflict Ability Block for 1 turn. This attack deals 10% more damage and has +10% Critical Chance for each active Sith ally.

Special 1: WILD LIGHTNING (Cooldown 2)

Final Text: Deal Special damage to target enemy and Shock them for 3 turns. If the target already had Shock, deal bonus Special damage to all other enemies. This bonus damage can’t be countered. This attack can’t be evaded.

Special 2: FEAR (Cooldown 3)

Final Text: Stun target enemy for 1 turn with an 80% chance to Stun another random enemy (can’t be evaded). When each of these Stuns expires, inflict Offense Down, Defense Down, Evasion Down, Speed Down, Expose and Stagger for 2 turns. These effects can’t be resisted.

Unique 1: CORRUPTED BATTLE MEDITATION

Final Text: At the start of Bastila’s turn, all enemies lose 3% Turn Meter (doubled against non-Jedi and non-Sith) and are inflicted with Corrupted Battle Meditation for 1 turn. Then she recovers 1% Protection for each debuff on enemies.

Corrupted Battle Meditation: -30% Critical Hit Chance and -30% Counter Chance (doubled against non-Jedi and non-Sith)

Unique 2: SITH APPRENTICE

Final Text: (ZETA) Bastila and the character in the leader slot have +50% Defense and Tenacity and gain Foresight for 1 turn at the start of battle. If Bastila’s leader is Sith, whenever an enemy is inflicted with Deathmark, Marked or Shock, they both gain 5% Offense (stacking up to 100%) for the rest of battle. This ability does not apply to characters in the ally slot.

See Also