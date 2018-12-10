How to Unlock Falco in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate boasts one of the biggest rosters in the fighting game genre. One of these fighters is Fox’s wingman and the sassiest bird in the universe, Falco. While he has some similar abilities to Fox, Falco is not an Echo Fighter and does have his own, slightly different playstyle.

To unlock Falco the easiest way to obtain him his through Classic Mode. Just like other characters, Falco is tied to a specific starter fighter. When you start this mode, select Fox and begin running through his bracket. Every time you finish this mode a new fighter will appear and challenge you. There are several fighters tied specifically to Fox’s bracket and will appear in a specific order.

Refer to the chart below to see what fighters will appear and in what order:

Captain Falco Zero Suit Samus Peach Falco Daisy Bowser Jr. Wolf Mewtwo

Falco is the fourth fighter to appear and he can be unlocked by using any of the fighters above. However, if you lose the fight to Falco he will be unavailable for a period of time and Daisy will take his place the next time you go through.

You can also unlock Falco in the World of Light campaign. In order to get to him, you’ll need the Slippy Toad Spirit first. Once you get this, head north of the Frozen Mountain and Falco will be in the space zone. You can also just get Falco by completing matches, but this will take a fair amount of time. We recommend just running through Classic Mode since you’ll obtain three additional new fighters just getting to him.

See Also