Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order: Release Date, Plot & More

For all the years Electronic Arts has held the exclusive license for Star Wars games, we certainly haven’t got a lot to show for it.

We have the two Battlefront games, Star Wars: The Old Republic and a handful of mobile games, which is certainly not ideal for fans of the franchise.

EA is taking a step in the right direction by releasing a story-driven Star Wars video game called Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order.

This title was first shown off at E3 2018 but we’re receiving more information during the upcoming Star Wars Celebration in Chicago and we’ll presumably be getting more info during E3 2019.

Here’s what we know so far about Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order.

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order Release Date

No definitive release date has been locked down for Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order but it is on track for a Holiday 2019 release date.

We can probably expect to see gameplay footage at the Star Wars Celebration and if not there then definitely during E3 2019.

Respawn Entertainment develops Jedi Fallen Order which gives fans some hope since being under the EA umbrella hasn’t resulted in clunker so far with the well-received Titanfall 2 and battle royale hit Apex Legends.

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order Plot

The storyline of Jedi Fallen Order will be a completely original story that follows a Jedi who survived Order 66.

In the new Disney canon, there are in fact several Jedi who have survived the Clone Wars so it’s not all that strange to have this story revolve around a Jedi.

If your only knowledge of the Star Wars universe is the film series then it might be a bit confusing but it does make sense.

It has already been said that it will take place during “dark times” meaning you’ll likely have a lot of obstacles to overcome and it has a chance to be a dark, gritty story.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 featured a surprisingly solid story that fits nicely into the new canon and we’re hoping for the same in Jedi Fallen Order.

Fans are thirsty for more Star Wars games, whether it’s from EA or someone else, so there will certainly be a lot of hype for this title as the release date inches closer.

When Does Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order Take Place?

There are roughly 20 years between Episodes 3 and 4 meaning there were many places this game could take place.

The developers settled on almost directly after Episode 3 so we should be seeing the early days of the Empire here.

There’s a small description found on Jedi Fallen Order’s website.

From Respawn Entertainment comes a brand-new action adventure game which tells an original Star Wars story around a surviving Padawan set shortly after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. The game will be releasing Holiday 2019.

When more information is revealed about the game we’ll be sure to keep this post up to date with all the newest information.

Look for Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order to release later this year.