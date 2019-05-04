5 Rival Stars Horse Racing Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

The sport of horse racing is super competitive in two main areas.

Managing one’s stable is difficult enough. But racing those same horses is another tough task entirely. Rival Stars Horse Racing replicates the world of horse racing in digital form and pulls it off wonderfully. You’ll participate in intense horse races, breed new horses for your stable, upgrade your personal homestead and train/upgrade your horses. We consider ourselves experts at PikPok’s mobile horse racing sim, which is why we’ve put all our most helpful advice into this all-encompassing tips guide.

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Rival Stars Horse Racing:

Download the Rival Stars Horse Racing APK here.

1. Take Every Race Factor Into Account Before Selecting a Horse

• Rival Stars Horse Racing gives you the opportunity to actively push your horses to victory via races. Once you’ve made it to the horse selection menu, take note of the track’s main factors – distance, track surface, and distance. You’ll want to select a horse who’s characteristics match up with the track you’re about to race on.

• It’s pretty easy to pick the right horse for each race since TJ always makes a great recommendation for you. You should also remember the preferred position of your current horse – play to your horse’s strengths by placing them in that position so you have a better chance at getting ahead of the pack. And last but not least, don’t use up all your “Sprint” energy before the final portion of a race. Use it sparingly, put it into action once your horse hoofs its way into that green lane, and hold down that Sprint button once you make your way to the final straight.

2. Hire Jockey’s for Regular Races and Actually Play Out Live Events

• If you love the actual racing mechanics behind this game, then you’ll probably never tire of playing out each race. But if you’re just looking to quickly rack up horse experience, Silver, lumber and more, just pay a jockey to simulate the race for you. “TJ’s Pick” tends to have the highest odds of winning – once you choose that recommended horse for a normal race, spend some Silver to hire a jockey. Silver gets replenished pretty quickly just by playing/winning races. So if you want to hold onto your Gold and “Star Jockey Hires” coins for market purchases and tougher races, just choose the Seasoned or Expert jockey option to simulate a race for you.

• Simulating regular races works well if you’re just trying to unlock the next race in a specific location – smart jockey hire’s should help you finish in the top two for a races more often than not. “Live Events” can’t be simulated, so be sure to master your active racing experience for these special races. The Roses you need in order to claim prizes from the Rose Wheel are mainly obtained by placing in a great position during Live Events. Strive hard to complete each Live Events’ “Bonus Goals” if you really want to claim a bunch of extra goodies!

3. Carefully Manage Your Upgrades

• So there’s two main mechanics you can focus on upgrading – your Stables and horses’ stats. Upgrading the “Breeding Stall” within your Stables helps increase the rate at which you breed horses, the max grade of each horse, and the chances of acquiring a higher grade horse via breeding. Breeding and Horse Stalls unlock as you complete more “Goals,” so focus on completing those missions as quickly as possible.

• If you’re desperate to make room for a new horse with awesome stats, go ahead and sell one of your horses. It’s best to let a horse go that can only be maxed out at level five (just let that horse win a few races in the top position before you permanently send it out to pasture). And of course, train your horses as much as possible! The experience given to you for using a specific horse helps increase its overall level and allows you to further improve its Speed, Sprint Energy, and Acceleration.

4. Don’t Claim Your Homestead Income Until the Payout Meter is Completely Filled

• Another aspect of the game that you can pour upgrades material into is your Homestead. Improving your Homestead gives you more space to collect more items. Every few minutes, you can collect some extra Ranch Income (Silver) and possibly a free thank you gift. Don’t collect your Homestead payout until the entire meter for it is full. It’s best to be patient and wait for it to fill out completely instead of collecting freebies from it every time the ranch income option becomes available.

5. Free Video Ads are Your Best Friend

• Time limits are attached to all the upgrade mechanics. As soon as you choose the option to improve upon something, you’ll have to wait a few minutes before the current activity wraps up. Watching video ads is the best way to blast through those time limits and get the results you want in mere seconds.

• Once you run out of video ads to watch in order to speed up the wait for these activities, wait a whole day before you play the game again. The video ads viewing option should replenish the next time you log in. Oh and never skip the option to increase your Silver payout via video ads after finishing a race!

