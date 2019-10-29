VideoVideo related to 5 zombieland: double tapper tips & tricks you need to know 2019-10-29T17:24:24-04:00

The United States of America has been transformed into the walking grounds for the vicious undead!

Thankfully, that nightmare scenario comes in the form of a big-screen cinematic. And that move just so happens to be Zombieland: Double Tap. With that long-awaited sequel now out in theatres, a mobile gaming rendition of the zombie-smashing road trip was sure to come. That game has arrived and it’s fittingly known as Zombieland: Double Tapper. As you navigate the USA, you’ll collect more heroes, shoot down rabid zombies and collect all sorts of helpful gear. Take these tips guide with you on the road and you’ll have no problem surviving the post-apocalypse!

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Zombieland: Double Tapper:

Download the Zombieland: Double Tapper APK here.

1. The Best Squad for the Job

• Before embarking on a new road trip, you’ll have the option of selecting your heroes’ positions when they fight wave after wave of zombies. Most missions will place your heroes in the backline and others in the frontline. Be sure to select tank heroes, like Tallahassee, or heroes well equipped enough to take a beating on the frontline. DPS and Support fighters will thrive on the backline as they pick apart brain-hungry baddies or heal your other teammates. Also, keep in mind each hero’s unique skills. Bonus abilities and passive traits can be triggered if specific heroes are paired together on missions, like Columbus and Witchita.

2. Double Tap!

• Could your heroes use an extra hand? You can contribute to some extra firepower by tapping on zombies for more damage. As you tap, you may notice a green finger pop up at the bottom left corner of your screen. That indicates your tap damage. Your tap damage is equal to 25-percent of your hero with the lowest current damage with their primary weapon. Keep up with upgrades and make sure there are no slackers on your team, as they get stronger so will you!

3. Pigeons Pay Off

• No, that’s not Superman or a plane. It is, in fact, a bird. A “Zombie Pigeon” to be exact. Occasionally as you progress through stages, you’ll notice a pigeon clumsily making its way across your screen carrying a chest. Tap on it to earn bonus Gold, which is especially useful when you’re close to a “Nut Up.” Additionally, Zombie Pigeons can drop event currency such as Candy, or offer an extra reward after watching an ad, such as Weapon Scraps, Twinkies, or Tokens. Always keep an eye out for your undead flappy friend!

4. Don’t Be Afraid to Go Idle

• One of the more unique features within Zombieland: Double Tapper is the ability to progress through multiple road trips at once, but managing all of them can be a difficult task. However, squads can progress through a considerable amount of stages without active play, if equipped with the proper gear. Before exiting a road trip, be sure to bulk up your heroes with adequate weapons and trinkets so you can kick back, relax, and let the professionals handle the rest. Be sure to check in once in a while for the occasional Nut Up to boost their strength.

5. Use your “Wisdom Nuggets” Wisely and Save your “Summons”

• Wisdom Nuggets are used to upgrade the extremely useful “Rules” earned by completing missions or “Cashing In.” As you get further into exploring the cities of “Zombieland,” it’s important to know where you want to allocate your Wisdom Nuggets. Are zombies hitting too hard? Consider putting some points into “Rule #1: Cardio for extra health.” Need more firepower? Try upgrading “Rule #40: Sprinkle Gun Powder.”

• What’s the most important thing in a zombie apocalypse? Deadly gear and strong heroes that can kick undead-butt! Your best chance at collecting powerful heroes and equipment is to use the 10-summon feature on the Summon screen. Rather than spending your precious “SIM cards” and “Keys” on the individual summons (which has a 2-percent chance of getting an Epic drop), a 10-summon will guarantee you a Rare or Epic drop. Also, pay attention to your in-game “Inbox” and “Summon Screen” to see what heroes are available as a “Featured Summon” to increase your odds at obtaining specific character you want to “Evolve.”

