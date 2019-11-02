When Is Diablo 4 Coming Out? Blizzard Talks Release Date

The first major announcement out of BlizzCon 2019 was the reveal of Diablo 4.

After being a no show at last year’s event, Blizzard made sure to pull out all the stops this year and give a full reveal of the game, complete with a playable demo for those at BlizzCon.

For what it’s worth, the gameplay does look very solid, which is to be expected given Diablo 3 has pretty much perfected the gameplay formula.

One major difference from Diablo 3 is the bright setting is being ditched for a return to the dark and grim series the series was first introduced with. If all of this sounds exciting to you, it might be worth knowing when it comes out.

Diablo 4 Release Date

This game is developed for the current generation of consoles, Xbox One and PS4, so it seemed like a fair bet it’d be here some time in 2020, but it doesn’t sound like that will be the case.

In a stream after the opening ceremony, the developers gave players a deeper look into the game and spoke a little on when it could potentially release.

Based on what game director Luis Barriga said, it’s not sounding like it’ll be any time soon.

“We’re not coming out soon – not even Blizzard soon,” he said.

That’s a pretty demoralizing statement to make for those expecting the game soon, but with there being gameplay, it has to be somewhere on the horizon but don’t be surprised if it’s still at least a year out.

The timing will be curious if they want to release before the next-gen consoles release. Like Diablo 3, it’s almost guaranteed Diablo 4 will be ported over to the PS5 and Project Scarlett when they are released just so they are able to get the most out of the game they can.