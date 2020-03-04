Leaked Fortnite Contract Giller Skin Will Be a Bundle

Following Tuesday’s Fortnite update, plenty of skins were leaked, but one that stood out above the rest was the Contract Giller.

While this skin was just one of several that were revealed following the v12.10 update, the one that made this so popular is the fact it takes a fan-favorite skin and gives it the secret agent treatment.

For whatever reason, the Fishstick skin became very popular in Fortnite and pro player Benjyfishy made it his main skin to use, which could’ve helped its immense popularity.

It’s clear that Epic knows they have a hit on their hands, which is why they are creating more variants of the outfit.

Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, along with XTigerHyperX, has discovered the upcoming Contract Giller skin will be available as part of a set, and it will even feature a set of challenges that will possibly unlock a variant style.

For what will most likely be $10, players will get the skin, the Dorsal Destroyer back bling, and a set of challenges that will reward up to 1,000 V-Bucks.

The Contract Giller outfit will be part of an upcoming Pack that includes the Skin, his Back Bling & Challenges that will give you up to 1,000 V-Bucks! (h/t @XTigerHyperX) pic.twitter.com/cTDC7itpVp — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 4, 2020

One thing we don’t know just yet is when this bundle will become available, but we’re sure it’ll end up being quite popular considering the amount of buzz it’s creating online.

If there’s one thing Epic Games has done consistently right, it’s coming out with some pretty amazing looking skins.

Assassin Fishstick leaked ingame! pic.twitter.com/ugYl0pQyA9 — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) March 3, 2020

Whether you’re a fan of Fortnite or not, it’s hard to find much fault with the way they’ve handled the steady stream of cosmetics.

Look for this skin and its bundle to hit the item shop in the coming days. The item shop updates each day at 7 p.m. EST, so that would likely be when this Contract Giller would swim its way in there.

None of the cosmetics are pay-to-win in any way, but it’s hard to think of something that’d put more fear into your opponent than a fish dressed in a tuxedo coming right at them would.