Fortnite Leak Reveals New Shotgun & Dual-Wield Pistols

It’s common to see Fortnite dataminers dive into the files following a new patch and uncovering a bunch of new content coming to the game, and that’s just what happened here.

Following the release of v12.40, plenty of upcoming content was unveiled, including a trio of X-Force skins, but in terms of gameplay, players might find themselves very interested in the two new weapons that have leaked.

The two pistols won’t exactly be like the ones that were previously in the game as they’ll be silenced this time around.

Let’s dive right in and take a look at what to expect from all of these weapon leaks.

Dual Suppressed Pistols Rarity and Stats

Silence Dualies stats: pic.twitter.com/4X9bjoWgvw — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) April 15, 2020

There will be three different types of this gun, beginning with the weakest Green rarity but climbing all the way up to the rare Purple dualies.

Of course, the damage will scale the better the weapon is and here’s what players can expect:

Ammo: Medium Bullets

Reload time (seconds): 3.15/3/2.85

Magazine size: 18

Damage to players: 37/39/41

It sounds like they will be a decent weapon for players, but obviously, we won’t know exactly how they’ll fit into the meta until they are released.

Athena Shotgun

here are the current stats in rarities order from Common to Legendary: – Body Damage (1 Pellet = *0.10): 68 > 77 > 85 > 95 > 102

– Headshot Multiplier/pellet might be: x1.5

– It also has a "Damage charge multiplier": Min = x1 & Max = x1.75

– Charge time is 1 sec

– Clip Size: 3 https://t.co/scmRm1t4YK — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) April 15, 2020

Also revealed by HYPEX, this new shotgun will have an interesting twist in that it has a charge ability.

It’s also going to be available in every single rarity, meaning players should be seeing it quite a lot in the loot pools.

Rarities: All

Damage: 68/77/85/95/102

Headshot multiplier: x1.5

Damage charge multiplier: 1x – 1.75x

Mag size: 3

Charge time: 1 second

This shotgun will certainly be something to keep an eye on as the shotguns have always been entrenched in the Fortnite meta.

There’s still no timetable for its release, and it hasn’t yet been confirmed officially, so there’s no telling when or if it’ll actually arrive.

In the meantime, just be on the lookout for new guns coming to Fortnite in the future.