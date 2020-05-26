Fortnite Leak Reveals Aftermath of Doomsday Event

It’s no secret that Epic Games is slowly advancing to the closing stages of the Fortnite Doomsday event.

There’s currently a countdown timer that’s set to expire on May 30 and it’s anyone’s guess as to what will happen following the conclusion of that event.

That is, until now. Following the release of the v12.61 update, leakers were able to uncover a lot about the so-called Doomsday event.

Fortnite leaker FNLeaksAndInfo revealed a series of screenshots that show the aftermath of this upcoming incident, and things will certainly look a bit grim after this.

WARNING: If you don’t want to have this upcoming event spoiled for you, you’ll want to stop reading at this point. While the images have not been confirmed, they still show potential spoilers, so be warned.

Major Map Changes Revealed

The leaker posted a variety of screenshots in an Imgur folder that can be looked at here that show how drastically the map will change following this event.

We don’t know exactly what will transpire, but it certainly doesn’t look good if this is the end result of it all. Many of the locations, such as The Agency, are heavily damaged, but we just don’t know how it happened.

Since this event will presumably take place on May 30, that will mean players will have to deal with the consequences for several days as they wait for Season 3 to begin.

These are some crazy changes, so we can only imagine the event being just as exciting.

Will the Map Flood?

One thing that these leaked images don’t show one way or another is if the map will actually be flooded.

There were a variety of hints and teasers that led players to believe that would be the case, but none of the screenshots seem to indicate that.

That doesn’t mean that the flood didn’t happen and it quickly disappeared, but the screenshots won’t confirm that for us.

It will be interesting to see what actually takes place during the Doomsday event. Good thing we only have four more days until we get to see what happens for ourselves!

