When Is The Device Doomsday Event in Fortnite?

The big event that’s leading up to the end of Fortnite Season 2 is the Doomsday event that has since been officially titled “The Device” by Epic Games.

It was originally set to take place on May 30 before the new season began in early June, but with the news of second Season 2 extension, the event had to be pushed back

Of course, it’s a bit disappointing, especially when Epic Games went through the steps of actually implementing an in-game countdown to the event.

With that initial time period now unable to be met, the event now has a new start time that players can look forward to.

When is the Fortnite Device Doomsday Event?

The event has been delayed an entire week, which means you’ll be able to tune in on Saturday, June 6 at 2 p.m. ET.

This special event will only be broadcasted once, a shift from the previous events this month that had multiple showtimes. This will mean that you and your friends will have to be prepared to tune in live or you’ll have to catch it from a YouTube video.

Epic Games encourages players who want to watch along with the rest the world to get into their lobby at least a half-hour before the event starts in an effort to secure a spot.

What Will Happen During the Event?

One thing these frequent leaks have not told us about The Device event is just what exactly will happen during it.

We’ve received a look at the aftermath of it that shows how various parts of the map will change, but we don’t yet know how it will happen.

According to some mysterious changes found underneath the map at The Agency, some players believe the water fountain inside the building will play some type of role.

The hatches in the water around the area are active, so whatever is about to happen is really close to doing so.

It’s unclear how much more will be happening in the coming days thanks to the delay, but Doomsday is certainly almost upon us.

