Fortnite Lightsabers Return: Here’s For How Long

To celebrate May 4, which is known as Star Wars day, Fortnite has brought back the lightsabers that were last part of the game as part of the promotion leading up to The Rise of Skywalker.

Epic Games, never one to miss a chance to promote something, has re-enabled the lightsabers for a limited time. If you remember back to when they were first in the game, they ended up overstaying their welcome as players began to prioritize them as part of their loadout.

The lightsabers would dish out massive amounts of damage to an enemy’s builds while also giving you a way to deflect shows and remain safe in the face of danger.

Feel like a Jedi as Lightsabers have returned for a limited time! Drop in game now and show off your skills. pic.twitter.com/koN5fGFc0i — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 3, 2020

Thankfully, these lightsabers will only be around for a short amount of time, disappearing once again on May 6. It’s likely this was planned for a long time, but the timing is nice because it comes during this 1-month season extension where we would have normally have been in Season 3.

If you missed out on the Star Wars skins before, such as Rey or Kylo Ren, then your chance to grab them again has arrived. They aren’t cheap, so you’ll have to make sure you have a decent amount of V-Bucks saved up if you do plan on snatching them up.

Since Epic Games doesn’t release patch notes any time they do anything anymore, it remains unclear if these weapons have had any tweaks since they were last in the game.

We know the diehard players had a lot of complaints with them with their first go-around, but casual players certainly enjoyed them being in the game, and we’re sure that will be the case once again.

They won’t be around forever, so make sure you get into Fortnite before this event wraps up in a couple of days if you want to experience the lightsabers again!

