NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition Revealed Featuring Kobe Bryant

2K made the right choice. On Thursday, the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was announced as the cover athlete for the NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition. The official release date for NBA 2K21 for the current-generation consoles will be September 4. Pre-orders began on July 2.

The next-generation console versions will be launch titles for the new systems, but the release date is still listed as the Holiday season of 2020.

The NBA 2K21: Mamba Forever Edition Covers

Here is a look at the covers for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X:

I’ve long predicted Bryant would be named the cover athlete. Though I didn’t have the details, I knew there was no other logical choice.

Even without the unspeakable tragedy that was his and his daughter Gigi’s death back in January, it’s impossible to imagine Bryant not being honored on the year he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

There were some calling for 2K to honor the retiring legend, Vince Carter. However, with all due respect to the ageless wonder, this year and this honor had to belong to Bryant. This will mark the third time Bryant has been a 2K cover athlete.

He was the cover athlete for NBA 2K10 as well as the legend edition for NBA 2K17. Obviously, it would have been so much better to have Bryant here to celebrate this honor, but as it stands, it appears 2K has done a great job paying respects to his career and life.

The NBA 2K21 MFE Price and Upgrade Options

The Mamba Forever Edition will retail for $99.99 on PlayStation 4/Xbox One and PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X. Purchasing the MFE will give fans free access to the Standard Edition of the game on the other generation within the same console family.

For example, if you buy the MFE on PS4, you’ll automatically get the SE for PS5. Also, purchasing the MFE on the Xbox Series X will give you the SE on Xbox One.

If you’re a MyTeam fan, your MyTeam points, cards, tokens, collection, and progress will transfer from one console to the next. Lastly, the two console generations will have a shared VC wallet. This means that any VC you have on the PS4 or Xbox One versions will be available to spend on the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

This offer seems to be MyTeam friendly, but not necessarily as inviting to MyCareer, and offline players. Still, we have to see what other wrinkles might be available within the MyPlayer dynamic to improve the overall concept.

Be on the lookout for more information as it becomes available.

