How to Play Black Ops Cold War at 120 FPS on PS5

There are many games to choose from to play with your shiny new PS5, but we suspect many players will be starting off with the latest release in the Call of Duty franchise.

The release of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War puts the franchise in a unique situation where there are several versions of the game across two generations of consoles. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions have the potential to reach 120 frames-per-second, which effectively puts the two versions on par with PCs.

However, it won’t just run natively like this on PS5, but instead you’ll need to make sure you have the correct settings ticked before it actually works.

How to Turn on 120 FPS

You might be surprised to know that the 120 FPS for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War isn’t actually setting you tick in the game, but instead you’ll have to head to the actual System Settings.

From there, toggle the Performance Mode on and then you can hop back into Cold War and enjoy your 120 FPS.

If you’re playing without that mode toggled, then you’ll be stuck at 60 FPS, which is still fine and will work, but you’ll be missing out on what this console has to offer.

Does This Work For PS4 or Xbox One?

Even if you have the Xbox One X or PS4 Pro, you’ll still be stuck at 60 FPS, which means this is a good incentive to upgrade to the new hardware if you want to get the most out of the game.

Of course, this will require you to have a monitor or TV that’ll support 120 FPS, which we know is not something that everyone has access to.

Perhaps this will be the generation that makes that more of a norm because both Xbox and PlayStation will be able to hit that target in certain games.

