How to Drive a Car From Sweaty Sands to Misty Meadows in Less Than 4 Minutes in Fortnite

Another week of challenges in Fortnite has arrived and with them is another driving challenge.

This time, you’ll have to travel all the way from Sweaty Sands to Misty Meadows in less than four minutes, and if that sounds difficult, then you’re not alone.

Not to worry though, this ride isn’t nearly as daunting as it sounds, and if you have a full tank of gas in your car, you shouldn’t have any issue with this challenge.

Of course, there are multiple paths from Sweaty Sands to Misty Meadows, but if you stick to the roads, this shouldn’t be a problem.

In case you’re having trouble with getting this long drive done on time, here’s the optimal route for you to take.

What’s The Best Path?

According to Fortnite.gg, the best path will take you towards Salty Springs and around Weeping Woods on the way to Misty Meadows.

Sticking to the roads is definitely the right idea here, and on the map you can see you could also do out the other side of Sweaty Sands and go down by Holly Hedges. Whether that will be worth it is another thing entirely, so we’d recommend sticking with the path on the above map.

If it’s anything like the previous driving challenge, you can even hop out of the car and gas up, so if you find yourself running low, it’s worth a shot.

What Car is Best?

When we’re talking about challenges like this, the Whiplash will usually be the best car since it is the fastest and can absolutely fly on the open road.

However, any car will do provided you have the right amount of gas. If you can somehow get your hands on Tony Stark’s Whiplash for this challenge, that will far and away be the best vehicle for this drive.

