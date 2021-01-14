Where to Collect Books from Holly Hedges & Sweaty Sands in Fortnite

A new set of challenges are now live in Fortnite and they are tasking you with a variety of things to do.

Most of these challenges will have us going to Slurpy Swamp, and you can earn a lot of XP by doing so, but not all of them can be completed there.

The quest given out by Ragnarok has us collecting books from Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands, so we’ll need to stray from the swamp.

We need to collect five books in total, so you’ll have to hit both of these locations. Luckily, you don’t have to get it done in one match, so you can take your time. Our best advice would be to immediately land at either of these locations and hunt the books down first thing.

Here’s where you’ll have to go at each location.

Holly Hedges Book Locations

Holly Hedges is a relatively popular drop spot, and it’s only going to get busier with this new challenge, so you’ll need to move fast.

You’re going to want to keep an eye open for little green books just sitting on the ground. Since you know what you’re looking for, things are a bit easier and they’ll just pop out at you.

All you’ll have to do is approach them and interact with them to complete the quest. It’s not time consuming at all and your only worry will be other players getting to them first.

Sweaty Sands Book Locations

Sweaty Sands might be a bit more difficult because the buildings are bigger here than they are in Holly Hedges, but you shouldn’t have too much trouble.

If you grabbed all three of the books in Holly Hedges, remember that you’ll only have to snag two of them here.

All things considered, this is a pretty simple quest compared to what we’ve been tasked with in recent weeks, so it’s nice to have something light and easy this time around.

