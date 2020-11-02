How to Get Fortnite Ghost Rider Skin For Free

Like the Daredevil skin before it, Epic Games is giving a select number of players the opportunity to earn a new Fortnite skin free of charge before it comes to the item shop.

The Ghost Rider skin will be available for those who place high in the upcoming Marvel Knockout tournament. Now, this shouldn’t be much of a surprise for anybody who performed in the tourney that unlocked Daredevil.

If you’re somebody who placed well in that, then you might have an easy path to unlocking Ghost Rider. At the very least, playing in every Marvel Knockout tournament gives you the opportunity to earn an exclusive glider, so you should check them out regardless.

Get Your Free Ghost Rider

Sometimes the legends are true…🔥 → Ghost Rider Cup feat. Marvel Knockout LTM

→ Trios

→ Nov 4

🏆 Ghost Rider Outfit

→ Mark your calendars, the next two in the series are on Nov 11 & Nov 18th! 🔗: https://t.co/EVn30UDQbX pic.twitter.com/lNT3xaBfGI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 2, 2020

Once again, you’ll have to get yourself and two friends together to compete in the Marvel Knockout Super Series that will see you using a variety of super powers instead of the regular weapons. The tournament takes place on November 4 and you’ll need to check exact starting times via the Compete Tab for your region.

We’re actually seeing Epic do more of this lately, with the Lachlan Pickaxe Frenzy being another example.

Your placement will determine if you’re able to get the skin, so here’s where you’ll have to finish in each region to get the skin for free:

Europe – Top 800

NA East – Top 500

NA West – Top 200

Brazil – Top 200

Asia – Top 100

Oceania – Top 100

Middle East – Top 100

You can read the full set of rules here.

Ghost Rider Will Be in The Item Shop Too

Also following in the footsteps of Daredevil, the Ghost Rider skin will hit the item shop so players who didn’t win it for free will still be able to get their hands on it.

At the end of the day, this tournament is designed as a way to give players some bragging rights by getting the skin before anybody else, but everyone will eventually have a way to earn it.

Those who get it from the tournament don’t have a special style or anything, so you don’t have to worry about missing out on anything.

Epic Games didn’t give us a definitive release date for when Ghost Rider will appear in the shop, so that will be something worth keeping an eye on in the coming days.

