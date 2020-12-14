2 Possible Fortnite Winterfest Exotic Weapons Leak

With the start of Fortnite Season 5, players are now able to come across rare Exotic weapons that will oftentimes be a lot stronger than any other gun in the game.

The trade off to this is they cost a lot of Gold to purchase, so you’re not likely to run into them very often, but if you do, then there’s a good chance you can quickly find yourself back in the lobby.

While there aren’t a ton of these guns in the game currently, it’s looking like two more could be coming to the game with the start of Winterfest.

The actual start date isn’t set in stone, but many are expecting it to arrive in the coming weeks, so let’s take a look at what we know about these possible Exotics.

Two Leaked Exotics

2 NEW Exotic weapons we **could** see in Winterfest: – Brrrrrst AR

– Burst AR that seems to "freeze" enemies (maybe

reduces movement speed) – Frozen SMG

– This weapon is a P90 that will give enemies or the user

the ice feet "slide" effect. — Mang0e – Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) December 13, 2020

Thanks to Fortnite leaker Mang0e, we have our first look at two possible Exotics that could be coming with the Winterfest update.

The first one is the Brrrrrst AR which will slow down enemies when they are hit, which will definitely be interesting to see in action.

The second one is the Frozen SMG that will give enemies, or yourself, the ice feet effect that will cause you to slide around. Both of these guns sound pretty interesting, so it’ll be cool to see how they actually play out once they’re in the game.

When’s Winterfest?

With Fortnite v15.10 confirmed to arrive on December 15, we could be looking at the event to begin as early as then.

If it’s not with that update, then it’ll almost certainly have to be with the next one. Epic has seem to have gone with bi-weekly updates as of late, so it’d likely be two weeks before the next patch arrives, which seems like it’d be a bit late for a Winterfest event.

Nobody knows what’s going on certain except for Epic, and Winterfest isn’t actually confirmed, but there hasn’t been any reason not to expect it to come, especially when we seemingly already knows what the Battle Bus looks like.

