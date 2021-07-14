Fortnite Inflate-A-Bull Disabled After Game-Breaking Bug

The newest item in Fortnite Season 7, the Inflate-A-Bull didn’t get to stick around very long as it was disabled by Epic Games just hours after releasing.

This item was introduced in the July 13 content update, and it allowed players to do some wacky things like bounce around with an inflatable cow, so it definitely fits into Fortnite. In fact, it might’ve been one of the craziest items we’ve seen in Fortnite in a long time, and that’s saying something considering we have UFOs floating around now.

However, the time was very short lived after Epic got rid of them item after a few glitches were found. Initially, the Inflate-A-Bull was only taken out of competitive modes, but eventually it was removed from all playlists.

Lots of Glitches

There is a glitch with the Inflate-A-Bull where some players are becoming fully invisible for the remainder of a match after using it, I saw some reports earlier but thanks to @FN_Assist we have a video to share of it!pic.twitter.com/r0bZSczLYV — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 13, 2021

While Epic didn’t give an exact reason as to why the item was disabled, it could have something to do with players becoming invisible after using them, as seen in the clip tweeted by FireMonkey.

We know that a lot of Fortnite players out there like to abuse glitches, and if there’s a way to become invisible, a lot of players will want to test that out for themselves. Glitches haven’t been as common this season as they have in past seasons, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been some big ones.

Obviously, that’s a big issue, but it’s a shame to see something new get removed from the game so fast. What’s even worse is the new Legendary Quests require you to use an Inflate-A-Bull, so it’s likely that that quest will be auto-completed by Epic or the item will be back soon.

If we had to guess, it’ll be a while before we see the item again, and we’ll have to hope it’s back quicker than the Sand Tunneling was back in Season 5. When Sand Tunneling was disabled, it felt like it was gone for the majority of the season, and that was one of the big additions Epic made that time around.

What’s The Timetable?

The Inflate-A-Bull has been disabled in all playlists while we investigate the issue. We'll provide an update when the item has been re-enabled. pic.twitter.com/KkeIrFvXm3 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) July 13, 2021

As of right now, Epic doesn’t have a definitive timetable of when to expect the item back, but we can likely expect it sooner rather than later because they don’t want a new item to be missing for long.

According to leakers, we can expect to see the next update, v17.20, released on July 20. Perhaps that would be the time for Epic to bring back the Inflate-A-Bull. It’s not clear whether there will need to be downtime to reintroduce this item, but if we had to guess, there probably isn’t a need for that.

Luckily, the abductors have returned to the game, so there’s still some interesting things that can be done in the world of Fortnite. It’s still a shame to see the new item gone so quickly because not everyone got a chance to play around with it. So far, this season has felt the most like “old Fortnite” than any other season in Chapter 2.

It’s definitely been a fun ride and we can’t wait to see where Epic takes the game next!

