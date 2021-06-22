How to Get June Fish Spray & Bonfire Emoji Free in Fortnite

To celebrate the start of the Fortnite Cosmic Summer event, Epic is giving away a pair of new cosmetics,

No, we aren’t talking about the music track, but make sure you grab that too. Instead, this will be a spray and emoji that’s available for players, so if you’re somebody who enjoys collecting those, then this should be right up your alley.

At the end of the day, it’s hard to come with a good reason for somebody to not grab a free cosmetic, so make sure you grab this one.

Unlike the lobby track, this doesn’t require players to go into a Creative hub or anything of the sort. Here’s how to get these two cosmetics free of charge in Fortnite.

How to Get Two Free Cosmetics

Thanks to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, we have the code you’ll have to input to get these free cosmetics. The only thing you have to do is head to this website, make sure you’re logged in with your Epic Games account, and then redeem the code.

Here’s the code: FAT6P-PPE2E-4WQKV-UXP95

If you did all of this correctly, the only thing left to do is to log into Fortnite and see your cosmetics waiting for you there.

We know sprays and emojis aren’t necessarily the most popular cosmetics in the world, but they are still worth getting for free. You’ll also notice that if you’re Fortnite Crew subscriber, there are some additional freebies waiting for you upon logging in.

Unlike the Creative hub code, this code should last a while as you won’t have to track it down anywhere. However, you’ll want to redeem it as soon as you can because there’s a chance that it does expire at some point.

Enjoy the Festivities

The Fortnite v17.10 update brought the start of the new summer event. It looks like we’ll have a bunch of new styles to look forward to for fan-favorite characters such as Midas. If you ever wanted to see what this character would look like without a shirt, this is your chance.

He won’t be the only character getting a new look either as there’s also the Magma Legends bundle that reveals new styles on some old favorites. Not much is known about this bundle other than the fact that it comes with three new skins.

Since this is a new event, there are a bunch of quests that have to be completed. Doing these will get you even more free cosmetics and a bunch of XP in the process. This patch unveiled the super styles you can get for Battle Pass skins. This means that your Rick skin can become several different colors if you level up enough.

This would apply to any of the Battle Pass skins, so just hop in there and see what it takes to unlock the different styles. You have until the end of the season to unlock these skins, so feel free to take your time, but don’t wait forever!

