Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3 “Teases” Famous Character

Snake Eyes and Batman come to blows in the latest issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point and the whole Fortnite island can’t help but watch.

This entire issue reveals a lot about the lore of the island as it shows that character emotions don’t reset with each loop. This means that Batman and Snake Eyes, while they don’t know who each other are, do have a rivalry.

Upon each reset, they get into a battle with each other and eventually, the whole island sits around to watch the action play out.

You can see all sorts of familiar faces in the background, but some eagle-eyed fans were able to spot somebody who’s not actually in Fortnite yet.

We’re talking about Samus Aran.

Samus Sighting?

At first glance, it’s really tough to see, but it appears that Samus is in attendance during this fight.

You can see a silhouette of the character and it appears she is standing next to Street Fighter legends Chun-Li and Ryu.

If you need a better look, Fortnite leaker HYPEX has you covered.

Samus can be spotted in Issue #3, and the skin was seen in the court documents.. The skin might have been scrapped but who knows.. (Pic via: @VidyaChat) pic.twitter.com/QmummIJK7O — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 19, 2021

This could be nothing and we’re just digging too deep into it. After all, we don’t even get an actually drawing of the character on this page.

There might be a bit of weight behind it when you consider Samus was meant to get a skin last season.

That’s right, Samus was supposed to enter the game around the time Master Chief and Kratos arrived, but she just never did.

After several documents were revealed during Epic’s lawsuit against Apple, we got a look at many of the upcoming and scrapped collaborations, with Samus being one of them.

This could be a subtle way of letting us know that Samus is still in the cards and she could be arriving at some point.

Who’s The Next Crossover?

The next crossover is actually already confirmed to be Deathstroke as he appears at the end of this issue and will likely be playing a big role in the next one.

Outside of that, there are a number of different directions Epic could go. One way would be adding a LeBron James Icon Series skin as part of the ongoing NBA Crossover event.

Like Samus, LeBron was meant to already be in the game, but one thing led to another and that just never happened. Perhaps this will be the time he arrives.

We’ve also gotten news that Wonder Woman could arrive as a skin at some point in Season 7. We know that this Batman miniseries continues into Season 7, so the door is definitely open to more crossovers.

There aren’t many more DC characters that need representation outside of Wonder Woman and Superman, so maybe the two could arrive as a package deal.

If Epic plans on rounding out the Teen Titans roster, they could also do that if they’d like. We still need Robin, Cyborg and Starfire to complete that team. We’ll just have to wait and see what the team has planned for us.

READ NEXT: How to Sign Up For NBA Team Battles in Fortnite