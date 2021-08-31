New Fortnite Leaks Reveal Season 7 Live Event Details

In just a couple of weeks, Fortnite Season 7 will come to a close and we’ll be able to turn the page to what’s coming next.

The final update of the season has just arrived, and some of the leaks that came out of it paint a clearer picture of what to expect with the upcoming live event.

After the past couple of seasons didn’t end with much fanfare, it looks like Epic is returning to the way things used to be. All signs are point towards there being a live event of some sort, and a lot of that comes down the fact that these UFOs won’t just be leaving on their own.

After claiming yet another POI as a victim, it’s clear that somebody on the island has to step up and do something. From the sounds of things, it’s looking like that will be Doctor Slone.

We don’t have a ton of information to go off, but there’s enough to get a general idea of how this season will end.

Fortnite Live Event Details

Week 14 added converdations confirming bringing down the Mothership 👀 "Uhh… Are we sure we want that big thing in the sky to end up here on the ground?" "You know… Where people live?" "Slone's done it now. That's not gonna end well." — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) August 31, 2021

There are some voice lines that were revealed by Fortnite leaker FortTory that reveal the Mothership will crash at some point between now and the end of the season.

This does make a lot of sense as the only other option for the ship would be to just leave the island on its own, but there was no shot of that ever happening, was there?

On top of this, HYPEX says the event countdown will appear above Corny Complex, so players will be able to countdown to the end of the season if they choose to.

The event countdown will appear above corny, it currently sometimes in game accidentally as a placeholder. The countdown is supposed to appear this Friday! (via @ImEntoYT) pic.twitter.com/qHyqCG1Ttv — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 31, 2021

This has become the norm for big events as Epic was to build a lot of hype going into their live events. We saw the same thing happen for the Rift Tour earlier this season, so it’s no surprise to see it return for the true end event.

Event Into Downtime

Finally, we have one last tidbit of info regarding the end of the event. According to ShiinaBR, downtime will begin immediately after this live event, so we won’t be sitting around for a few days before Season 8 starts.

Alright, Epic did not even try to hide this. So here's something about the event. (IF YOU DON'T WANT TO BE SPOILED, DON'T READ THE NEXT LINE.) After the event, we will instantly enter a downtime. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 31, 2021

There will likely be even more information revealed as we get closer to the end of the season, but this is what we have to go on for the time being.

At the very least, it seems like this is going to be a very exciting event, and we’re sure a lot of the Fortnite players out there are going to be very happy seeing the aliens leave.

Provided the aliens have one last trick up their sleeves, it does seem like Slone will find a way to remain the villain of Fortnite for at least another season. We do know she’s behind the scenes working with villains from the DC Comics universe, and there is a sequel to that event coming up.

It’s been a while since we had a true villain in Fortnite, so it’s nice to see Slone fill that role. Let’s just hope her plans for the island don’t hurt too many people.

