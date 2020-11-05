The Original Fortnite Skins Aren’t Actually Originals

One of the biggest surprises of Fortnite Season 4 so far was the release of the original skins, pickaxe and even glider from when the game first launched back in 2017.

These skins were once lovingly called “no skins” which would refer to players who didn’t own any actual Fortnite cosmetics, so their character model would default to one of these styles each time a game was started.

In Chapter 2, all of these cosmetics disappeared for good, but it appears that Epic Games wanted to bring back some nostalgia for simpler times, so they threw all of them back into the store.

The pickaxe is available free of charge, but you’ll have to spend some V-Bucks if you want the glider and skins. As it turns out, these skins aren’t exactly as they seem.

Are These Actually The Originals?

Get back to your roots with the Origins Set. And don't miss the Throwback Axe in the Item Shop, available for free! pic.twitter.com/QojxzVTn6K — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 5, 2020

On November 4, Epic put the original styles into the Item Shop for the first time ever, but some players discovering they aren’t exactly the same as your remember.

For many players, this won’t be an issue at all because many people will just see Jonesy and buy it, but there are some differences between this new version and the original, and it’s not just for the skins.

Take the OG pickaxe, for example, as it has a few differences from what it used to look like. Reddit user The_Zoinkster showed that the original look said “Hoe” on the handle, but that isn’t the case this time around.

Players in the comments to the thread also mention how the skins have different colored shin guards than they previously had.

At the end of the day, it’s not a huge deal at all and if you’re feeling nostalgic, there’s not a good reason not to do so.

Do These Skins Hint At Something?

Something players have been asking about a lot since the release of Chapter 2 is whether the old map will be returning at some point.

This newest set of cosmetics does show that Epic hasn’t forgotten about their roots, so we can’t slam the door shut on the old map ever returning, but this seems more like a fun surprise for players instead of a bigger plan.

Then again, this season-ending event will be the biggest thing we’ve seen yet in Fortnite, so perhaps that will give us some more hints.

