Mets Preparing ‘Very Serious Offer’ for Yoshinobu Yamamoto

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is “in the process of making a very serious offer” to prized Japanese right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, SNY’s Andy Martino reported on December 20.

Cohen is bidding alongside just about every other big-market team for Yamamoto, whose reported potential suitors span the crosstown New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays, and Philadelphia Phillies. The Los Angeles Times reported on December 19 that the Dodgers were believed to be “considering a bid of $250 million to $300 million” for Yamamoto.

The 25-year-old ace has until January 4 to sign with an MLB team, but New York Post reporter Mike Puma wrote that the Mets expect Yamamoto to make his decision by Christmas. Cohen and Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns flew to Japan a few weeks ago to meet Yamamoto and his family. Then on December 17, the New York Post reported that Cohen hosted Yamamoto for dinner at his Connecticut home. The dinner was also attended by Stearns, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza and pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, per the Post.

In Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), Yamamoto has won the Pacific League MVP in each of the past three seasons. He’s produced ERAs of 1.39, 1.68 and 1.16 across those three seasons.

“[Yamamoto is] a potentially elite front-end starter,” Stearns said, according to MLB.com. “He’s proven that at a high level, and that’s why there are a lot of teams in the industry who like him.”

With reports of a salary that could reach $300 million, Yamamoto is set to receive the highest MLB contract for any player coming directly from an overseas league. That distinction is currently held by Japanese pitcher Masahiro Tanaka’s seven-year $155 million contract he signed with the Yankees in 2014.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Shares Agent With Fellow Japanese Mets Pitcher

Yamamoto has hired Wasserman’s Joel Wolfe to be his agent, who also represents Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga. The Mets signed Senga out of Japan last year to a five-year deal worth $75 million. Senga flourished in his first MLB season, posting a 12-7 record and 2.98 ERA to finish second in the National League’s Rookie of the Year voting.

Senga and Yamamoto have previously played together on Team Japan. Their relationship and shared agent could be a factor in the Mets’ pursuit to lure Yamamoto to Queens.

“I have known [Yamamoto] since he was 20 years old,” Senga told the NY Post in August. “He’s been at the top level since he was very young, and I know he has a ton of talent. He is an amazing player.”

If Yamamoto Signs Elsewhere, Mets Not Expected to Make Big Splash

Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery are the next best available free agent starting pitchers after Yamamoto, but the Mets are not expected to sign either of those pitchers in the event Yamamoto signs with another team, according to The Athletic.

Age is likely a significant factor here in the Mets preference of Yamamoto as he is six years younger than Snell (31) and five years younger than Montgomery (30). The Mets current projected rotation heading into 2024 includes Senga, Jose Quintana, and Luis Severino, who joined the club on a one year, $13 million deal signed earlier this offseason.