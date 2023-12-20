Dodgers Could Turn to Former Cy Young Winner As Yoshinobu Yamamoto Backup Plan

If the MLB offseason was simply a battle of who generates the most headlines, then the Los Angeles Dodgers would be the easy winners. That’ll happen when you sign Shohei Ohtani to a record-breaking contract and also trade for starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow.

Since Ohtani and Los Angeles agreed to a unique deal that includes an unprecedented amount of deferred money, they’re not done pursuing significant acquisitions. The Dodgers are also perceived as a serious landing spot for Japanese hurler Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reported on December 19 that the organization is preparing an offer of at least $250 million.

While the Dodgers are viewed as one of the favorites to land Yamamoto, what will they do if he chooses to sign with a different team?

Corbin Burnes Could Become a Dodgers Target

During a December 20 segment on MLB Network, Jon Morosi shared thoughts on the Milwaukee Brewers’ current organizational direction. Starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and infielder Willy Adames are both available via trade, according to Morosi.

He also said that if Los Angeles swings and misses on its pursuit of Yamamoto, they could turn to Burnes as a backup plan.

"If Yamamoto does not go to the Dodgers, I think the Dodgers and Burnes become a potential pairing."@jonmorosi gives insight on Brewers trade talks and an overlooked bat on the free agent market. #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/xlc5AW4oPo — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 20, 2023

Burnes would be another frontline addition to the Dodgers’ rotation if this ultimately came to fruition. The right-hander is a three-time All-Star and won the 2021 NL Cy Young Award for Milwaukee.

He’s also consistently been among the league’s best pitchers in recent years. Outside of his award-winning performance, Burnes has finished within the top 10 of voting three other times (2020, 2022 and 2023).

Burnes has appeared in 105 games since the pandemic-shortened season of 2020 (102 starts). Across 622.1 innings, he’s posted a 37-22 record to go along with a 2.86 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 765 strikeouts. Most importantly, the hurler has been durable. He’s made at least 28 starts in each of the last three seasons. After tossing 167 frames in 2021, he followed that up with 202 innings in 2022 and another 193.2 frames in 2023.

What Is Burnes’ Current Contract Situation?

The starting pitcher has become a trade candidate because it’s unlikely that the small-market Brewers will retain him upon reaching free agency. Burnes’ relationship with Milwaukee also took a hit in February of 2023 when he lost his arbitration case.

Instead of earning the $10.75 million salary he wanted, the Brewers paid him $10.01 million. The hurler attended his arbitration hearing and shared the following observation, per ESPN:

“Obviously, it’s tough to hear. It’s tough to take. They’re trying to do what they can to win a hearing. There’s no denying that the relationship is definitely hurt from what [transpired] over the last couple weeks. There’s really no way of getting around that.”

The 2024 season is set to be Burnes’ final campaign before hitting free agency next winter. According to arbitration salary projections from MLB Trade Rumors, the righty is in line to earn $15.1 million.

If the Dodgers were to land him via trade, could he follow the same route as Glasnow and sign an extension? Based on a December 20 appearance on Foul Territory, it sounds like Burnes wants to test the open market.

"Every guy who gets this close to free agency wants to test the market" Corbin Burnes says he would have to be blown away by an extension to avoid free agency if he were traded. ▶️ https://t.co/A1LN2Bqv4J pic.twitter.com/WkXcMVLBi9 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 19, 2023

His opinion could certainly change if a specific situation presents itself. We’ll just have to see if it does at some point this offseason.