Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman Tears Anus With a Failed Bronco Buster

This past Saturday night, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman wrestled in a tag match against retiring wrestler Jerry Lynn, Horace The Psychopath, and JB Trask in Minneapolis.

After failing to land his infamous “Bronco Buster” signature move, X-Pac took an usual spill as he went crotch-first into the corner turnbuckle.

Once the match concluded (Jerry Lynn retired with a win!), X-Pac returned to the locker room. While there, he came to discover the consequences of years of missed “Bronco Busters.” Waltman was taken to the hospital to treat his torn anus, which was found by Waltman when he noticed the large amount of anal blood in his tights.

Waltman’s current girlfriend, Alicia Webb (Ryan Shamrock), tweeted out the photo above along with a description of her boyfriend’s injuries:

Waltman’s long time “Kliq” buddy Scott Hall (Razor Ramon) also tweeted about his boy’s injury:

X-pac chillin in the hospitalRT @Bkesler1979: @SCOTTHALLNWO @TheRealXPac After the Bronco Buster of doom http://t.co/SDxGAi65ex — Scott Hall (@SCOTTHALLNWO) March 25, 2013

Waltman also hit Twitter to announce his leave from the hospital: