Plane Crash Lands at LaGuardia Airport: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

LaGuardia Plane Crash Southwest Airlines Landing Gear

A Southwest Airlines jet has crash landed at LaGuardia Airport in New York City. The flight was coming from Nashville to LaGuardia.

Here’s what you need to know…

1. There Are at Least 3 Injuries

Injuries were reported by PIX 11. Several ambulances are rushing to the scene.

According to ABC7, the plane was carrying 143 passengers and five crew members. NY1 is reporting that some passengers on board suffered anxiety attacks whereas other had physical injuries. Five passengers and three flight crew are reported to be injured.

2. The Plane’s Front Landing Gear Malfunctioned

The plane had no nose gear when it came in for landing. The plane is a Boeing 737. There was no fuel leak detected but firefighters sprayed foam as a precaution. LaGuardia General Manager Thomas Bosco said:

The aircraft veered off and came to rest in a grassy area about halfway down the runway.

3. One Runway Has Reopened

The airport was not accepting flights via instructions from the New York Port Authority in the aftermath of the accident but one runway reopened less than two hours later, reports NY1.

4. The Flight Originated in Nashville

The flight left Nashville at 2:33 p.m. and crash landed at around 5:30 p.m. (EST).

5. This Comes Just Two Weeks After the Asiana Airlines Crash

This is another aviation accident in the US, just two weeks after the San Francisco plane crash that killed two people on July 6.

