Plane Crash Lands at LaGuardia Airport: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A Southwest Airlines jet has crash landed at LaGuardia Airport in New York City. The flight was coming from Nashville to LaGuardia.

Standby for more information regarding #Flight345 BNA-LGA. We are gathering details and will post a statement soon. — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) July 22, 2013

#SW Airlines nose gear collapses on landing at #LaGuardia airport. No serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/57uuj2bjkg — jim hoffer (@NYCinvestigates) July 22, 2013

1. There Are at Least 3 Injuries

Injuries were reported by PIX 11. Several ambulances are rushing to the scene.

According to ABC7, the plane was carrying 143 passengers and five crew members. NY1 is reporting that some passengers on board suffered anxiety attacks whereas other had physical injuries. Five passengers and three flight crew are reported to be injured.

Southwest Flight 345 from Nashville nose gear collapsed upon landing at LaGuardia Airport. At least 3 people are hurt pic.twitter.com/4eazwUD8V9 — Eyewitness News (@eyewitnessnyc) July 22, 2013

2. The Plane’s Front Landing Gear Malfunctioned

The plane had no nose gear when it came in for landing. The plane is a Boeing 737. There was no fuel leak detected but firefighters sprayed foam as a precaution. LaGuardia General Manager Thomas Bosco said:

The aircraft veered off and came to rest in a grassy area about halfway down the runway.

Just crash landed in Laguardia airport in NYC!! Thanks be to God that nobody was hurt! Scariest thing… http://t.co/xZ49dZxN0Y — Simrin Player (@SimrinPlayer) July 22, 2013

An NTSB investigator will be on scene at LaGuardia this evening to gather more info & assess damage to the Southwest 737. — NTSB (@NTSB) July 22, 2013

3. One Runway Has Reopened

#LaGuardia re-opens one runway at 7:05PM for arrivals and departures. Major delays and multiple cancellations expected. — NJ Burkett (@njburkett7) July 22, 2013

The airport was not accepting flights via instructions from the New York Port Authority in the aftermath of the accident but one runway reopened less than two hours later, reports NY1.

UPDATE: FAA says LaGuardia is NOT closed, but they are not accepting arriving flights. #Flight345 — Eyewitness News (@eyewitnessnyc) July 22, 2013

3.5 hrs sitting on the runway w/ this view! LGA Shut Down After Plane Lands Without Nose Gear http://t.co/udGlEjItwE pic.twitter.com/8mQft6YRQW — Zoë Gerry Bullard (@zoegb914) July 22, 2013

FAA says 1 runway now open at LaGuardia LGA for departures only pic.twitter.com/I815OO4UDg — Brian Thompson (@brian4NY) July 22, 2013

4. The Flight Originated in Nashville

BREAKING: A Southwest 737’s nosegear collapsed on landing at LaGuardia Airport NJ pic.twitter.com/KxNzIPjb8Q — News On The Min (@NewsOnTheMin) July 22, 2013

The flight left Nashville at 2:33 p.m. and crash landed at around 5:30 p.m. (EST).

5. This Comes Just Two Weeks After the Asiana Airlines Crash

This is another aviation accident in the US, just two weeks after the San Francisco plane crash that killed two people on July 6.