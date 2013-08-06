Elliot Spitzer’s Ex Madam & Now-Political Rival Kristin Davis Arrested by FBI

Just in: Kristin Davis, candidate for #NYC Comptroller, arrested by FBI agents for selling prescription drugs. — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) August 6, 2013

The infamous former madam to New York City comptroller candidate Elliot Spitzer, Kristin Davis, 38, has been arrested by the FBI. The Feds are alleging that Davis had been selling prescription drugs to an undercover agent. She is to be formally charged with four counts of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute a controlled substance at a federal court in New York, reports NBC 4.

Here’s what you need to know…

1. Davis Sold ‘Hundreds’ of Prescription Drugs

According to the official FBI press release, between January and March 2013, Davis sold “hundreds” of prescription drugs to FBI co-operator. One text message that Davis sent to the FBI’s witness read:

If u run low let me kno!!! Ur the best!

FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge George Venizelos said in a statement:

As alleged, Kristin Davis sold prescription pills not once, but rather four different times in four months to an FBI cooperating witness. This type of criminal activity is illegal for citizens, and is especially unbecoming for a person seeking public office in the City of New York.

2. She Also Arranged the Sale of Drugs

On another occasion in April 2013, it’s alleged Davis arranged for a dealer to sell 180 oxycodone pills to the FBI’s co-operator. She also told the snitch that in addition to selling to him she sometimes sold drugs to people at parties.

Read the full complaint here:

3. Davis is Alleged to Have Been Selling a Range of Drugs

The FBI have described the drugs that Davis is accused of selling:

Oxycodone, a Schedule II controlled substance, is a powerful painkiller with a high potential for addiction and abuse, and the active ingredient in OxyContin and Percocet. There is an illegal market for oxycodone, which is often used as a substitute for, or adjunct to, other illegal drugs, such as heroin. Amphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, is a psycho-stimulant, and the active ingredient in Adderall. There is an illegal market for amphetamine, often referred to as speed, as a substitute for, or adjunct to, other illegal drugs, such as methamphetamine and cocaine. Alprazolam, a Schedule IV controlled substance, is a psychoactive drug, and the active ingredient in Xanax. There is an illegal market for alprazolam, which is often used as a substitute for, or adjunct to, other illegal drugs, such as LSD, heroin or opiates. Zolpidem, a Schedule IV controlled substance, is a sedative/hypnotic drug, and the active ingredient in Ambien. There is an illegal market for zolpidem, which is often used as a substitute for, or adjunct to, other illegal drugs, such as amphetamine, methamphetamine, cocaine, and MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy). Carisoprodol, a Schedule IV controlled substance, is a skeletal muscle relaxant, and the active ingredient in Soma. There is an illegal market for carisoprodol, which is often used in conjunction with painkillers and so-called “date rape” drugs.

4. She is Sixth Person Arrested in the Sting

Davis appears to be wrapped up in a massive FBI sting concerning the sale of prescription drugs in New York City. Other people arrested have been accused of the distribution of cocaine and ecstasy.

5. Davis is No Stranger to Legal Trouble

In 2008, Davis was named as a madam at a brothel that was frequented by then-Governor Eliot Spitzer. She was sentenced to four months in Rikers Island prison as well as five years probation. She claimed she would end her associated with the prostitution industry after witnessing “psychosexual” torture while in prison.

Davis is running for New York City comptroller having received the nomination of the Personal Freedom Party. She had considered a run for mayor after getting an endorsement from the Queens’ branch of the Libertarian Party.