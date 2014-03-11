Delavar Seyed Mohammad Reza: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Delavar Seyed Mohammad Reza, 29, has been identified as one of the two men flying on Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 with stolen passports. MH370 is still missing after disappearing on March 8 during a late night flight between Kuala Lumpur and Beijing.

Here is what you need to know:

1. Reza Was Bound for Copenhagen

According to the Chicago Tribune, Reza’s ticket indicated that he was ultimately traveling to Copenhagen. This was revealed by an Interpol investigation into the identities of the two Iranian men who were traveling aboard Malaysia Flight 370 with stolen passports.

2. He Was Traveling With a Stolen Italian Passport

Reza was flying with a passport that identified him as an Italian citizen. His passport was reported stolen by a European tourist in Thailand. It is unknown where he purchased the passport, but authorities believe it was procured in Malaysia.

3. He & Pouria Mehrdad Entered Malaysia With Legit Iranian Passports

Reza was reportedly traveling with fellow Iranian, 19-year-old Pouria Nour Mohammed Mehrdad. Both traveled from Qatar to Malaysia with their legitimate Iranian passports. Then, on Saturday morning, both boarded flight 370 with stolen European passports.

Mehrdad was carrying an Austrian passport and was ultimately headed to Frankfurt, Germany, where his mother was waiting for him, according to her statement to authorities.

4. Authorities Say Both Men Probably Have Nothing to Do With the Plane’s Disappearance

According to the BBC, traveling on stolen passports is not necessarily a sign of terrorism as it is a common occurrence at an air travel hub infamous for illegal immigration.

Experts have also told news outlets that it is very unlikely that these two men were associated with terrorist organizations, or that they had anything to do with the plane’s disappearance.

5. The Plane Is Still Missing

Tuesday is the fourth day of an international search and rescue operation that is channeling the resources of Vietnam, China, Malaysia and Singapore. The plane went missing around 2:30 a.m. as it flew over the South China Sea; it was due to land in Beijing around 6:40 a.m.

Now, authorities believe the plane may have crashed in the Straits of Malacca, but as of now, no evidence has been found of the plane.