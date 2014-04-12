Boston Marathon Bombing Anniversary: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tuesday April 15 marks the one year anniversary of the Boston Marathon Bombing, one of the most tragic and violent moments in recent American history. One year ago, two bombs placed near the finish line of the historic and popular marathon killed 3 and injured hundreds more.

Here are updates, events, and commemorations you need to know about for the 1 year anniversary:

1. The Vice President Will Attend a Memorial Service in Boston

On Tuesday, the day of the anniversary, Vice President Joe Biden will attend a large memorial service commemorating the one year anniversary of the bombing. The event will take place Hynes Convention Center and will be led by Mayor Marty Walsh and Governor Deval Patrick. Along with commemorating those who lost their lives in the attack, the service will recognize first responders and charity organizations.

2. TV News Stations Will Air Boston Specials for the Anniversary

A large suite for programing has been planned for the anniversary by both network and cable television networks. NBC News with Brian Williams hosted “108 Hours: Inside the Hunt for the Boston Marathon Bombers,” on Friday evening, On April 21, ABC News will report on the anniversary and memorial, and CBS’ 60 Minutes will have a profile of Boston Native Shalane Flanagan who finished fourth in last year’s tragic marathon and is a favorite in this year.

3. A Bombing Victim Recently Stormed Off the Set of ‘Meet the Press’

Adrianne Haslet-Davis, who, according to the Boston Herald, has become the symbol of “Boston strong,” is a dancer who lost the lower half of her left leg during that bombing. After many inspirational TV appearances, Haslet-Davis made headlines on Friday when she stormed out of a taping of NBC’s Meet the Press.

Haslet-Davis asked the show if they would honor her request not to mention the name of the suspect during the taping. When the show said it could not guarantee that, she reportedly left the Boston TV studio in tears.

4. Tsarnaev Is In Prison Awaiting Trial & Possibly the Death Penalty

On January 30, U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder announced the government would be seeking the death penalty during the prosecution of 20-year-old bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. Despite the fact that capital punishment has been outlawed in Massachusetts, because of the federal nature of the case, there is still a chance Tsarnaev could be put to death.

Victims of the Boston bombing, including Adrianne Haslet-Davis, have expressed firm support in the federal government’s wishes to proceed in this way.

5. There Is Question Whether the FBI or Russian Intelligence Could Have Prevented It

As part of Russian intelligences’ warnings to the FBI and CIA about the radicalization of Tamerlan Tsarnaev was the prediction that he would soon change his name, which according, to the Boston Globe, he attempted to do 8 months before the bombing of the Boston marathon. This revelation has raised several questions as to whether a mistake was made on the part of U.S. or Russian intelligence agencies in communicating effectively in order to potentially top the attack.