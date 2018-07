Discover the Stories That Matter Join over 240,000 people who get the most important news stories and the best shopping deals from Heavy – Delivered right to your inbox.

Stuart Scott won the Jimmy V Perseverance Award at the ESPYS for his courage in fighting cancer and his drive to never give up for his friends and family.

