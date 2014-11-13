Katerina Netolicka Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A 26-year-old European supermodel was found dead in her bathtub in the Czech Republic with two dead dogs by her side, and authorities haven’t determined what happened.

The model, Katerina Netolicka, had done work for Prada and L’Oreal and was dating and living with a prominent hockey player who used to play for the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Netolicka Lived With Her Famous Hockey Player Boyfriend

Netolicka shared an apartment in the town of Litvinov with her hockey-playing boyfriend, Jakub Petruzalek.

Petruzalek was in Russia when she was found dead. Petruzalek, who was drafted by the New York Rangers and later played for the Carolina Hurricanes, now plays for the Russian hockey team Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg. The couple had been together for 5 years. During his time playing in the NHL, the couple lived in New York. A friend of the couple told TV Nova, that the couple were thinking about marriage and starting a family.

2. She Was Discovered After Her Brother Broke Down the Door to Her Apartment

RIN reports that she was found by her brother when he went to her apartment after being unable to contact her by phone. He and the building’s owner broke the door to her apartment down. Inside, her brother found Katerina dead in her bathtub with her dogs dead beside the tub.

3. One Friend Thinks She May Have Had a Stroke

KATE NETOLICKA – DOLCE VITA by ANNA KOVACIC pic.twitter.com/3qfhirl0NA — ELITE PRAGUE (@elite_prague) June 4, 2013

The cause of death is unknown at this point. A friend told the media that she was prone to bouts of depression but he added that she had been in a good place lately. The friend, Adrian Smrcka, speaking to TV Nova in the said Katerina may have had a stroke. Polish tabloid Fake reports that police have not ruled out murder. One friend told Fakt that “One minute she was happy, ecstatic, and immediately afterwards falls into depression.”

A spokesperson for the police in the Czech city of Most told the media that an autopsy has been ordered. TV Nova reports that the cause of death may be down to poisoning from a faulty water heaters.

4. Katerina Had Worked for L’Oreal & Prada

She had been a successful model since beginning her career in 2004. Katerina had done magazine cover shoots for L’Oreal and Prada. She had also modeled a line of clothing for H&M.

5. She Was a Champion Kick-Boxer

She also excelled in kick-boxing, in October 2014, she was crowned the winner of the Czech Championships. On her Facebook page, she says that she’s a native of the Czech city of Most.