Williamsburg Warehouse Fire: The Photos You Need to See

A massive fire engulfed an entire block of Brooklyn's hipster neighborhood, Williamsburg on January 31. By the evening, the blaze had escalated to being a seven-alarm inferno.

The fire broke out at around 6:30 a.m. at a CitiStorage facility on North 11 Street in Williamsburg. The building is right on the East River, the body of water that separates Brooklyn and Manhattan. During the afternoon, smoke bellowed across the river to the Lower East Side as well as blowing back across Brooklyn and into Queens.

New York City's MTA bus service donated vehicles for firefighters to rest in as they took turns battling the blaze. In total, 200 brave members of the FDNY were deployed.

There are around 4 million boxes of records stored at CitiStorages two facilities in Williamsburg and in Jersey City. That includes hospital records for New York City's medical centers.

Remarkably, there were no reported injuries from the fire. Here are the epic pictures you need to see from a dramatic day in Brooklyn: